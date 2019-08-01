Box Office Preview: 'Hobbs & Shaw' to Speed Past $60M in U.S. Bow, North of $190M Globally

The 'Fast & Furious' spinoff stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba and Helen Mirren — plus a few high-profile cameo surprises.

Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw — headlined by the muscular duo of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham — is revving up to speed past holdovers The Lion King and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to claim the top spot at the weekend box office.

The Universal movie has no shortage of star power; the cast also includes Idris Elba, Helen Mirren and Vanessa Kirby — along with two high-profile surprises.

Tracking suggests a domestic debut in the $60 million-$65 million range, a solid start—more bullish box office pundits suggest well north of $70 million. Worldwide, it should approach the $200 million mark by the end of Sunday.

The high-octane series is an especially big draw overseas. Hobbs & Shaw is opening this week and weekend in most of the world, followed by China on Aug. 23.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch helmed the pic, which sees Johnson and Statham reprise their roles as law enforcement diplomatic security agent Luke Hobbs and former SAS assassin Deckard Shaw, respectively.

The eight Fast & Furious movies have reaped almost $5 billion in ticket sales at the global box office, making it Universal's biggest franchise. Furious 7 is the top-grossing title ($1.5 billion), followed by the last film, The Fate of the Furious ($1.2 billion), not adjusted for inflation.

Disney and director Jon Fareuau's global billion-dollar baby The Lion King — which topped the chart the past two weekends — will battle with Sony and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for second place.

Once Upon a Time, billed as the rare summer tentpole for adults, debuted domestically to $41 million last weekend, a career best for Tarantino. The period-set R-rated film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.