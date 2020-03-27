Hoda Kotb Cries on 'Today' After Powerful Interview on Coronavirus Impacting New Orleans

"I'm sorry," the NBC morning show host said, not being able to go on.

Hoda Kotb needed a moment Friday after she began to cry on air following a Today interview with Saints QB Drew Brees about the $5 million he is donating to New Orleans to combat the coronavirus.

The NBC morning show host has deep roots in New Orleans, and the worldwide pandemic has especially ravaged the Crescent City.

After telling Brees she loved him for his generosity and knew it would inspire others, she began to weep.

"I'm sorry," she said, not being able to go on.

Savannah Guthrie broke in, "Hoda, I know it's a lot. Hoda, I'm so sorry, hon. Take a moment. It's a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear, I do."

Guthrie then took the show to a commercial break.

Kotb began trending on Twitter shortly after the moment, fans telling her it was OK to be emotional and they loved her.

Watch the moment below.