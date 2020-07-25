Hoda Kotb, Jimmy Kimmel, Bob Iger, Kathie Lee Gifford, Kelly Ripa and More Pay Tribute to Regis Philbin

The iconic talk show host's life and career was celebrated with heartfelt tributes across social media.

Regis Philbin, the indefatigable and downright neighborly host of talk shows and game shows who spent more time in front of a television camera than anyone else, has died. He was 88.

Philbin died of natural causes according to a family statement, PEOPLE reported on Saturday.

Following the news, Hollywood figures took to social media to pay tribute to the talk show host whose perky personality entertained audiences for 60-plus years. Philbin hosted live morning programs from Los Angeles and New York from the early 1970s through 2011, sharing cups of coffee and flipping through the morning papers alongside the likes of Ruta Lee, Sarah Purcell, Cyndy Garvey, Mary Hart, Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa.

Gifford wrote on Twitter, "REGIS. There will never be another." Meanwhile on Instagram, Ripa posted a photo of herself with Philbin and Ryan Seacrest, writing alongside it, "We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years."

She continued, "We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world in a better place."

Hoda Kotb shared a photo with her Today co-host Gifford, writing of Philbin's passing, "Heartbroken. We will miss you Regis."

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel also wrote a tribute to the legendary television host. "Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much."

Bob Iger wrote on social media he was "heartbroken" to hear that "longtime colleague and friend" Philbin had passed away. "Regis graced us with warmth, humor & a self-deprecating wit, always bringing happiness to us all. Our hearts go out to Joy and to his family. Rest In Peace, Regis," the Walt Disney Company executive chairman added.

Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Twitter, "Regis Philbin spent more time on television than almost anyone. And we were all better for it. Sending love to his family and to his fans."

Lisa Rinna described Philbin as a "great friend and mentor" and his passing as "the end of an era" on social media. She also wrote, " I will never forget your generosity of spirit sweet Regis. You changed my life and I will never forget the lessons you taught me. You showed me how to fly. May you Rest In Peace with the angels."

Josh Gad shared his condolences on Twitter, writing "This one hurts. A staple in our household growing up, his joy was infectious and his hosting skills among the greatest I’ve ever seen. Whether on "Live" or leading "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" he was always captivating & hilarious. #RIPRegis."

See these tributes and more below.

REGIS. There will never be another. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) July 25, 2020

Heartbroken. We will miss you regis pic.twitter.com/kB8oag8BFO — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 25, 2020

This one hurts. A staple in our household growing up, his joy was infectious and his hosting skills among the greatest I’ve ever seen. Whether on “Live” or leading “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” he was always captivating & hilarious. #RIPRegis https://t.co/PoajN1yb3W — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 25, 2020

Regis was a legendary figure in TV. There was no one like him. I used to love watching him. He was always up, always genuine, always real. God bless, Regis. #ripregis #RegisPhilbin https://t.co/mJyWwT9FJ4 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 25, 2020

The end of an era. A great friend and mentor. I will never forget your generosity of spirit sweet Regis.



You changed my life and I will never forget the lessons you taught me. You showed me how to fly.



May you Rest In Peace with the angels.#RIP #RegisPhilbin pic.twitter.com/rVOKVAF42v — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) July 25, 2020

Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of Regis Philbin. Condolences to his wife Joy. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 25, 2020

RIP REGIS!!! A real icon. Nothing will ever top Regis and @KathieLGifford as a morning show. Nothing! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 25, 2020

rip to the van nest BX legend regis philbin — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 25, 2020

RIP Regis Philbin. A consummate gentleman and professional. It was always wonderful being in your presence. A class act. Rest well https://t.co/XNiC2TIWah — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 25, 2020