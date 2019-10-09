Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Respond to "Appalling" Matt Lauer Claims

"They are not allegations of an affair — they are allegations of a crime," said Kotb, who replaced Lauer after his ouster over sexual misonduct, on Wednesday morning's 'Today.'

Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb addressed fresh claims about former colleague Matt Lauer on Wednesday's show, calling the accusations "shocking and appalling."

The anchors, who became the NBC News show's first female co-anchors in 66 years after the ouster of Lauer, were responding to claims revealed in Ronan Farrow's explosive new book, Catch and Kill, which focuses on his investigation into Harvey Weinstein. In the book and in his first interview for The Hollywood Reporter's cover story, Farrow details secret payouts at NBC News and how Lauer may have played a role in the network’s decision to kill the journalist's 2017 Harvey Weinstein exposé that kicked off the #MeToo movement. Among the claims against Lauer, Guthrie and Kotb referenced an alleged assault on Meredith Vieira's assistant that took place in Sochi during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

"I feel like we owe it to our viewers to pause for a moment,” Guthrie began Wednesday morning. "This is shocking and appalling, and I honestly don’t know even know what to say about it. I know it wasn’t easy for our colleague Brooke to come forward then. It is not easy now, and we support her and any women who come forward with claims. And it is just very painful. For all of us at NBC who are at the Today show, it is very very difficult."

At Farrow's request, THR withheld the name of the the former NBC news employee, Brooke Nevils, and the details of her account until the book's publication, though other outlets have since reported on them. (On Wednesday, Lauer denied the claims in an open letter, calling the relationship "consensual.")

Kotb, who was announced as Lauer's permanent replacement as co-anchor of Today's first two hours in early 2018, told viewers she'd prayed before the show about how to handle the news. “You feel like you've known someone for 12 years, you feel like you know them inside and out, and all of a sudden a door opens up and it's a part of them you didn’t know. We don’t know all the facts in all of this, but they are not allegations of an affair — they are allegations of a crime. I think that's shocking to all of us here who have sat with Matt for many, many years. I think we're going to continue to process this part of this horrific story and our thoughts are with Brooke — it's not easy to come forward. It's not easy at all."

In Catch and Kill, Farrow uncovers seven allegations of workplace misconduct by Lauer and details for the first time the complaint that led to his firing. He also asserts that NBC used methods to cover up and neutralize reporting about the former Today anchor's behavior. A former Today staffer, whose name was also withheld by THR at Farrow's request, also tells her story for the first time about an alleged incident with Lauer that occurred in 2010, which she recounted to Today co-anchor Ann Curry. Curry told two senior executives but the woman was asked to sign a "release of rights," which prevents a legal claim from being filed. In 2017, according to Farrow when speaking to THR, another senior Today staffer "received a seven-figure payout in exchange for signing a nondisclosure agreement." (NBC maintains that it had no knowledge of Lauer's behavior before he was fired.)

"There are several striking examples of the way in which that routine corporate practice of covering up and paying out to get rid of allegations of misconduct rather than addressing them or removing the people involved intersected with my [Weinstein] reporting in a very direct way," Farrow tells THR in Wednesday's cover story. "That is not an appropriate corporate practice when you are a news outlet."