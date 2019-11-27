Hollyweed: The Latest Cannabis Offerings for the Holidays

Turkey gravy with THC, champagne CBD bath bombs and CBD sugarplum gumdrops are sure to spice up the cannabis lover's holiday season.

The Hollyweed column covers updates on the luxury cannabis industry in California, from upscale vapes, accessories and CBD skincare products to star-endorsed brands, boutiques and events.

Kiva Confections

For those attempting to lighten up an awkward Thanksgiving dinner with family, Kiva Confections is introducing cannabis-infused turkey gravy. Whisk the gravy powder in a saucepan with a cup of water. The edible (with 10 mg of THC) kicks in as quickly as two minutes after consumption and lasts up to 90 minutes. Kiva Confections' limited-edition special sauce is available at Sweet Flower’s three dispensaries in SoCal ($5). Coming soon: THC hot chocolate.

Sherbinskis

Ty Dolla $ign turned up for the orange-tinted opening of Sherbinskis' North American flagship store on Fairfax Avenue on Nov. 21. Creator Mario Guzman previously worked with Post Malone on a weed line called Shaboink. Their new 2,500 square foot space features a bud wall and collections ranging from Hollywood-loved Dosist to Double Barrel.

Island

Island has bowed its stocking stuffers, dubbed Holiday Mini’s, featuring five 0.5 gram pre-rolls ($35). They're available at all California MedMen locations.

Kush Queen

Pop that New Years bubbly before heading into the tub for a champagne bubble bath, thanks to Kush Queen's CBD Holiday Champagne Collection, out Nov. 22. The set includes a 100mg CBD Champagne Bath Bomb, a 150mg Nano CBD Champagne Bubble Bath and 1,000 mg Full Spectrum CBD Champagne Tincture ($125). Chloe Grace Moretz and Henry Winkler are fans.

Lord Jones

If visions of sugarplums dance in your head, Lord Jones is offering limited-edition holiday CBD gumdrops in Sugarplum and Mango Chili flavors ($50) in December. The label (which sells beauty products at Sephora) suggests dropping one of the 20 mg CBD sweets into a festive cocktail. A favorite of Selma Blair and Jessica Seinfeld, Lord Jones is hosting pop-ups at Westfield Century City, Westfield Topanga and Westfield 1 World Trade Center in New York on Black Friday.

Edie Parker Flower

Edie Parker's cannabis line has drawn fans including Charli XCX, Busy Philipps, Sophia Bush and Erin Foster. In celebration of the season, the designer accessories brand is dropping new colorful stash jars, glycerine soap, soap dishes, flower vases, incense stands, ornaments and more.

Humble Flower

Kim Kardashian loves the body oil of this women-owned cannabis company, which took part in the reality star's CBD baby shower. Get 20 percent off site-wide from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

Lime Crime

Check this stocking stuffer for beauty lovers off your list — it's Lime Crime's mini limited-edition Lip Blaze gift set, featuring cannabis sativa seed oil (Riverdale's Madeleine Petsch is a brand supporter). The set includes three lip shades: a rose nude called Clover, a pale pink called Jade and a mauve nude called Cali (available in December, $21).

Saint Jane

Beauty brand Saint Jane is offering a free Signature Sculpting Stone with the purchase of its Luxury Beauty Serum ($125) starting on Black Friday. Naomi Watts uses the serum in her routine.

Ned

Indulge in self care over the stressful holiday season. The wellness brand Ned just released its Natural Cycle Collection of full-spectrum CBD products to help women during their periods ($178).