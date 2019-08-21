Hollyweed: CBD-Infused Activewear and Lipsticks; MedMen Delivers; UTA's Cannabis-Music Series

Leune is partnering with UTA and Epic Records on two music showcases; Caviar Gold creates pre-rolls for 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.'

The Hollyweed column covers updates on the luxury cannabis industry in California, from upscale vapes, accessories and CBD skincare products to star-endorsed brands, boutiques and events.

Acabada ProActiveWear

Weed meets workout in an innovative new CBD-infused activewear brand by New York-based company Acabada. The line includes high-performance sports bras, tops, leggings, shorts, jackets and bodysuits (starting at $120). Launching on Thursday, Aug. 22, the fabric of each item is infused with 25 grams of organic CBD "to help fight soreness and promote healing before activity even begins," according to a press statement. Benefits reportedly last through 40 wash cycles.

Acabada will open pop-up shops at Come Back Daily in New York Aug. 21-22 and at Gurney’s Montauk Resort in the Hamptons Aug. 23-25. Made in Portugal, the label has garnered fans at elite Manhattan gym Dogpound, where Victoria's Secret models are known to train. Additional pieces are due to drop in October.

Atomic Makeup

CBD is moving beyond skincare and into the world of color cosmetics. Vegan CBD brand Atomic Makeup recently introduced shimmery lip glosses and matte lipsticks ($26 each) with eyeshadows on the way this month to soothe the eyelids ($20 each). All Atomic Makeup CBD lip products contain 10 mg of hemp-derived CBD. Emmy-nominated makeup artists Matiki Anoff and D'angelo Thompson use the products.

MedMen

The star-loved, design-wise cannabis retailer MedMen is now offerings its goods for delivery across California, providing 400 products from its 17 U.S. stores year-round through its online site. With Jaime King and Rosario Dawson as devotees, MedMen is planning nationwide delivery to come. “This enhancement in technology provides our California communities with convenient access to quality products from the brand they know and love," Adam Bierman, MedMen co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Leune

California lifestyle cannabis brand Leune has partnered with UTA on an invite-only music showcase series called U Should Hear This to "amplify emerging talent." Singer songwriter Lyla performed Aug. 15 at Sonos Penthouse in L.A. while guests savored Leune desserts inspired by the botanical flavors of its products. The inaugural U Should Hear This featured a performance by musician Lissie and was attended by reps from Disney, Netflix, Warner Brothers, NBC and MTV.

“We are striving to curate a unique environment that brings people across different creative fields together and allows them to connect with our talent on a deeper level,” Vanja Primorac, a UTA music exec and founder of the series, said in a statement. “We are bringing the artists' vision to life and giving them a platform to introduce themselves to a fully engaged audience.”

Separately, Leune is also teaming with Epic Records for a music showcase with singer and rapper Tyla Yaweh in September.

Caviar Gold

L.A. cannabis company Caviar Gold and its CEO Mike Brunson are developing three strains (indica, sativa and hybrid) for Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, set to bow in October with Chris Hemsworth, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The pre-roll labels read "Jay and Silent Bob Present Snoogans Powered by Caviar Gold."

Green Gorilla

Steven Saxton, producer of Lone Survivor and The Kids Are All Right, is now the CEO, chairman and founder of Malibu-based CBD brand Green Gorilla. With experience in entertainment industry management, distribution and financing, Saxton released his first line, the USDA Certified Organic "Hemp & Olive" — products include pet care, cosmetics and supplements. Saxton purchased a farm in Arizona, where the company is growing its own hemp. Green Gorilla is sold at 1,500 retailers nationwide, offering the new Gorilla Gummies ($59.99) and more.

Dosist

After expanding to brick-and-mortar this year with stores in Venice and at West 3rd Street in L.A., Dosist is heading up to Santa Barbara by stocking the city's first adult-use cannabis store and delivery service, The Farmacy SB, opening on Saturday, Aug. 24. On launch day, Dosist guides will be available for education on "dose-controlled cannabis therapy." Fans of the brand include Hollywood hair guru Jen Atkin, Adam Scott and Jane Fonda.

Hall of Flowers

Trade show Hall of Flowers — where Post Malone teased his cannabis line Shaboink — has tapped They Live executive producer Shep Gordon as keynote speaker for the Santa Rosa event on Sept. 18 and 19. He will speak about his career from weed dealer (to Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison) to entertainment industry leader and manager (to Alice Cooper, Groucho Marx and Raquel Welch).

Airgraft

The technology company Airgraft has raised $33 million in two rounds of fundraising to launch the ceramic Airgraft Clean Vaporizer (pre-order, $68). Debuting Sept. 4 in L.A., the clean vape works with a corresponding app to boast "no contaminants," "safe materials" and a child lock feature, while using "consumable pod traceability" technology that optimizes vapor to remove burn.

"Vapor as a delivery method has been a true game-changer, but it is time to establish much higher standards of responsibility, transparency and quality,” Mladen Barbaric, founder and CEO, said in a statement.