Hollyweed: Edie Parker Flower, Create & Cultivate Summit, CBD at Alice + Olivia

CBD cosmetics move in store at Sephora and Alice + Olivia boutiques.

Edie Parker

The designer handbag label debuted its luxury cannabis brand called Edie Parker Flower by hosting a Garden of Edie party on July 30. Stars including Charli XCX, Busy Philipps (carrying Parker's "Smoke Show" clutch), Sophia Bush, Erin Foster and Joy Bryant, as well as Katy Perry's stylist Jamie Mizrahi, gathered at Eric Buterbaugh Perfumery in West Hollywood for a flower joint rolling station, photo ops with parrots, Jon & Vinnys pizza and a friendship bracelet craft. The Flower line includes clutches, table lighters, totes, tees, stash jars, pipes, rolling papers and more ($20 to $500) — plus three strains of private label flower through Flow Kana.

Kush Queen

Two female-owned lifestyle brands are coming together for a high-end partnership. Women's fashion company Alice + Olivia (worn by Jenna Dewan, Kristen Bell and Alice Eve) tapped luxe cannabis brand Kush Queen (fans include Henry Winkler and Chloe Grace Moretz) for a three product CBD collection: a 100 mg bath bomb, a 150 mg body lotion and a 150mg bubble bath, all lavender scented (starting at $25). The inflammation-combatting products will be available at Alice + Olivia stores in September.

Josie Maran

Women's business site Create & Cultivate hosted its first-ever Self Care Summit on July 20, where programming included (aside from Erin Foster, Jen Meyer and star chef Giada De Laurentiis) a cannabis wellness panel and an activation by Josie Maran. The skincare line offers argan oil products with hemp seed oil for protein or CBD oil for pain relief (starting at $65).

"There's been a lot of statistics showing this will be the first industry where women won't have to go up against the glass ceiling because it's an even playing field [since] it's a completely new industry," Jaclyn Johnson, CEO and founder of Create & Cultivate, told The Hollywood Reporter. "Obviously now that more mainstream brands are getting into CBD, I think a good example is we have Josie Maran here. ... It's part of the culture here. It's this new adventure, which is so exciting."

Miss Grass

After working in the entertainment industry at Broadway Video, Kate Miller co-founded Miss Grass, an online shop and magazine, in 2017 to help educate consumers about cannabis. Last month, she spoke at Create & Cultivate's Self Care summit and has raised $4 million on the second round of funding, which will help Miss Grass launch a product line for the holidays. Listen Ventures led the round, alongside Casa Verde Capital (co-founded by Snoop Dogg) and Advancit (media investor for sites such as Maker, Business of Fashion and Mic), among others.

From the Earth

Cannabis company From the Earth will host a fundraiser for its From the Earth Foundation in downtown L.A. on August 10, with performances by members of Pink Floyd and Jane's Addiction. Funds from the event — which will keep the party going with a full cannabis bar — go toward providing justice reform and rehabilitation, initially through the non-profit organizations Last Prisoner Project, Anti Recidivism Coalition and InsideOUT Writers.

Weedmaps

The tech company Weedmaps has curated an age 18+ cannabis museum dubbed The Museum of Weed, open Aug. 3 through Sept. 29 on Cahuenga Blvd (general admission is $35). Historic and educational exhibitions cover "Pre-Prohibition," the "Age of Madness" and the "Counterculture Revolution" to the present day. The 30,000-square-foot space also features a cafe where guests can buy comfort food.

House of Saka

Hitting the shelves of California dispensaries by September, Saka Rosé ($39.99 per 750 ml) and Brut Rosé ($75 per 750 ml) are made from grapes of Napa Valley and blended with organic cannabis from Sonoma County for a THC/CBD infusion. The "luxury experience" begins about 10 minutes after consumption and is available at cannabis shops such as MedMen locations and 99 High Tide in Malibu.

Lord Jones

The beauty space continues to lead the pack when it comes to mainstreaming cannabis. Sephora is expanding its relationship with Hollywood-adored brand Lord Jones, after first selling Lord Jones' High CBD Formula Body Lotion online since October 2018 as its first CBD product offered. In July, Sephora placed Lord Jones goods in store at 171 locations nationwide, including those with legalization (California, Colorado, Massachusetts) and others (New York, Illinois, Texas), making it the first CBD brand in Sephora stores.

CBDfx

With more than 80 products at 30,000 retailers (including Urban Outfitters), SoCal brand CBDfx has now launched CBD.co, which they're calling the "largest CBD marketplace" with 750 products from 60 brands. The site offers vape juices, salves, lotions, gummies, tinctures and more; among CBDfx's new fare is CBD melatonin gummies ($59.99).