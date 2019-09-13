Hollyweed: Lord Jones x Tamara Mellon Foot Cream; Hemp Fashion at NYFW

'Project Runway All Star' alum Korto Momolu also teamed with women's cannabis group Women Grow for a mostly hemp-based NYFW runway show.

The Hollyweed column covers updates on the luxury cannabis industry in California, from upscale vapes, accessories and CBD skincare products to star-endorsed brands, boutiques and events.

Lord Jones

Fresh off Sephora's Sephoria festival on Sept. 7-8, where luxury CBD brand Lord Jones had a giant throne prop set up for selfies, the company is making good on its aim of helping women in heels on the red carpet. Lord Jones worked with shoe mogul Tamara Mellon for a High CBD Formula Stiletto Cream that promotes circulation and smooth skin using cocoa butter, shea butter and olive oil. Each bottle features 200 mg of CBD ($70).

Ahead of the Emmys, Lord Jones is stocking the kits of Hollywood stylists Karla Welch (Amy Poehler and Busy Phillips), hairstylist Jillian Halouska (Natasha Lyonne) and others with products to ease pain for the big night.

Women Grow

The cannabis group for women teamed with Project Runway All Star alum Korto Momolu for spring-summer 2020 New York Fashion Week. The designer's 26 designs debuted Sept. 7 using hemp fabric, linen, jute and cork on the majority of the gold bomber jackets, leaf-printed hoodies, metallic mini dresses, boho wraps and athleisure staples.

“Women Grow has a great handle on an industry that is about to truly explode – and this offers a HUGE opportunity for women to make their mark. They’re all about empowering women, and that’s what resonated with me most,” said Momolu in a statement. “We’re looking to normalize cannabis – we’re showing vapes on the runway and an assortment of hemp-based fabrics.”

Sundae School

Sundae School, a lifestyle brand and design studio, is making the transition from ready-to-wear fashion to cannabis. The label curated high-end pre-rolls "intended to unlock creativity," available at MedMen and Los Angeles Patients & Caregivers Group dispensaries in California this week and debuting at the next Hall of Flowers convention in San Francisco. The three strains include Eureka (sativa), Kickback (CBD-dominant) and Nightcap (indica) from grower Caliber Farms and manufacturing partner Unlabeled Labs.

“It’s been a dream to curate an elevated cannabis experience and we’re proud to showcase our new line that emphasizes our belief that cannabis is a catalyst to unlock anyone’s creative potential,” said Mia Park, co-founder of Sundae School, in a statement. Park's clothing, which ranges from joggers to bucket hats, is sold at Barneys New York stores.

Eaze

The marijuana delivery service collaborated with G Pen vapes and mobile recording studio Jam in The Van for a 10-hour event called The High Note Sessions, with performances by Elle King, Lauren Ruth Ward, Andy Frasco and Chali 2NA in L.A. on Sept. 9.

Hosted by drag queen Indica Sativa, the music showcase offered up products from Grenco Science and G Pen, including the G Pen Gio ($19.95) and G Pen Connect that launches later this month. Attendees could order cannabis from Eaze to be delivered to the venue Monster Children. Future lineups and dates of The High Note Sessions are to come.

Flower Co.

Planning to send a bouquet of flowers to congratulate a colleague on an Emmy win? Flower Co. now sells cannabis bouquet kits across California (starting at $20). Customers purchase their favorite bouquet, use the kit to decorate it with joint holders and a vase and then add their cannabis products of choice. Take note from Miley Cyrus: Last month, she and Kaitlynn Carter sent Brody Jenner a weed bouquet from Lowell Farms for his birthday.

Cannabliss Organic

The beauty company's vegan CBD Foaming Cleanser ($40) will be the first CBD product in Ipsy's makeup subscription box in October. Cannabliss Organic items — which include Revitalizing Serum, Moisturizing Lotion, Body Oil and Hemp Salve — feature full spectrum CBD oil and ancient Korean herbs. The line is sold at Neiman Marcus, Urban Outfitters, Bergdorf Goodman and the spa at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills, and will be stocked at Lord & Taylor, starting in October.

Prima

Wellness brand Prima — created by Jessica Alba's The Honest Company co-founder Christopher Gavigan — is launching Botanical Elixirs on Sept. 18. The three dissolvable CBD powders are like boosters to add to any drink ($55 for 20 packets). Choose from Brain Fuel for energy (CBD, Ashwagandha, Gingko, Lion’s Mane, and Rhodiola), Rest Easy for better sleep (CBD, Chamomile, Passionflower, Hope, Valerian, and L-Theanine) and The Go To with 10 mg of whole hemp extract. Chloe Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore, designer Prabal Gurung and Katy Perry's stylist Jamie Mizrahi are Prima fans.

Tokr

Brian Campbell, former creative director of Beats Music and associate creative director of Apple Music, co-founded the cannabis discovery app Tokr in 2017. Tokr will host an event called Cannabis and Creativity on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. in downtown L.A. The free outdoor bash blends "playful explorations of cannabis through sensory experiences," including art activations, custom vapes and apparel, alcohol water painting, VR projections and a musical performance by Eric Zayne. RSVP online.

Brain Dings

The first of its artist label program, Brain Dings tapped artist Sam Jayne to design bottles of its CBD oil products. The collaboration, called called Jam Dings, will be available next week at Mister Green in L.A.; half of the revenue per bottle goes back to the artist ($80). Brain Dings, sold at Urban Outfitters, will develop more artist collaborations in the future.