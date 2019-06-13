Hollyweed: What's New on the High-End California Cannabis Scene for June

The latest goods from brands like Saint Jane Beauty, Beam and Prima and a new store location for Dosist are among the fresh developments.

The Hollyweed column covers updates on the luxury cannabis industry in California, from upscale vapes, accessories and CBD skincare products to star-endorsed brands, boutiques and events.

Alchemy X Organix

Alchemy X Organix launched on June 3 with a tea ceremony at In Sheeps Clothing Hi-Fi Bar & Café in L.A.'s Arts District, hosted by herbalists, healers and alchemists. Soon to be sold at Free People and Barneys, the new company offers members-only subscriptions and gourmet CBD and 24-karat gold-infused tinctures, including the hemp-derived white truffle, black truffle and signature "Golden Child" elixir (starting at $137). Fans include singers John Mayer and Ariana Grande and her "Monopoly" collaborator Victoria Monet.

Beam

In June, Boston-based Beam tapped actress and influencer Malika Haqq — best friend of Khloe Kardashian — to promote everything from their CBD oils ($70) to protein bars ($30). "I actually use everything that they have. It's a match made in CBD heaven for me," Haqq tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Because [of] my typical struggles, which I've been dealing with for a very long time, I was using prescription drugs, Xanax, to help me deal with stress and anxiety. ... I had become accustomed to popping a pill and just going, and the best thing about the CBD oils, instead of that, I am now placing these liquids drops of gold into my tea or coffee first thing in the day and that is where I am getting my relief and my comfort to just prepare me mentally for the day."

She adds that she feels better opting for a more natural remedy "that I can feel confident about because I know I'm doing my body good by using it." Founded by professional athletes Matt Lombardi and Kevin Moran, Beam also provides organic CBD salves to heal and restore.

Dosist

The cult cannabis pen company Dosist found a second L.A. home at West 3rd Street on June 6, following the opening of its first brick-and-mortar shop in Venice in April. With devotees including Jane Fonda, Diplo and Emily Ratajowski, Dosist celebrated Pride Month by donating 25 percent of proceeds from its six formulas to LGBTQ charities.

Island

Beloved by Awkwafina, Leighton Meester, Reggie Watts and Khalid, Island cannabis debuted its new flower, Island’s Bay Breeze CBD flower, last month just in time for summer. The 2:1 CBD to THC strain is woody and earthy with citrus notes.

Lord Jones

A Hollywood fave, Lord Jones has spread to the music industry with fans including Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes and star fashion stylist Erica Cloud, who uses Lord Jones High CBD body lotion on Kacey Musgraves' feet ahead of events to ease pain. Another A-list stylist, Karla Welch, introduced client Justin Bieber to Lord Jones' luxe CBD oils and lotions, too. Shop the new summer line of white peach and raspberry gumdrops ($50) or the Father's Day gift set ($175).

Mr Moxey's Mints

One of the brands feted at Kim Kardashian's CBD-themed baby shower for son Psalm West, Mr Monxey's Mints, released three new hemp-based CBD mints in June — the Calm Peppermint (hawthorn, lemon verbena), the Relief Ginger (chamomile, basil, lemon grass) and the Dream Peppermint (passion flower, lavender; $40 each). The Seattle-based company also expanded into CBD topicals for the first time with its Muscle Relief and Skin Rescue salves with essential oils ($40 each).

Prima

One of Jessica Alba's co-founders at The Honest Company is going into CBD. The self-care specialized brand Prima, from founder and CEO Christopher Gavigan, launched June 5 with a botanical skin treatment ($88), wellness blend capsules ($45) and skin butter ($38).

Saint Jane Beauty

Saint Jane's Luxury Beauty Serum is now stocked at Sephora. The facial oil offers 500 mg of Full Spectrum CBD ($125), while the Microdose Lip Gloss includes 50 mg ($28). The California label is also available at the newly opened clean beauty retailer Credo at Fred Segal in West Hollywood.

"This healing, plant-powered brand is female-centric, girl-empowering and nurturing at its core," says founder Casey Georgeson in a statement.

Standard Dose

On the East Coast, this CBD and plant-based wellness brand has opened a three-story store and sanctuary in New York's NoMad neighborhood with products for pain, stress, sleep and more. Standard Dose features a rooftop for yoga classes, a tea bar and a meditation studio, while the lower level will soon include a spa treatment room.