Royal Wedding: Who in Hollywood Scored Invites

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-stars and showrunner, along with pals Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams and mentor Bonnie Hammer, are among those believed to be on the guest list for the May 19 ceremony.

Did you score an invite to Harry and Meghan's wedding?

While Kensington Palace has kindly asked that attendees stay mum, the core cast (Gabriel Macht, Patrick Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres) and showrunner (Aaron Korsh) of Markle's seven-season USA Network home, Suits, are believed to have made the cut, along with her agent, Gersh's Nick Collins, lawyer Rick Genow and business manager Andrew Meyer, and pals Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams (with Reddit co-founder husband Alexis Ohanian).

Collins and NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment chairman Bonnie Hammer will appear on NBC's May 16 wedding special, hosted by Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie — with Hammer, whom Markle considers a mentor, also expected to attend the May 19 nuptials. Per insiders, two outfits are required for the May festivities, with the men asked to wear a "morning suit," which, a few invitees have learned, isn’t particularly easy to secure stateside.

A version of this story first appeared in the May 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.