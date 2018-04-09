Hollywood Crane Climber Held in Hospital for Mental Evaluation

The man who scaled a construction crane 200 feet above ground in Hollywood's tourist district remains in the hospital.

The shirtless, barefoot man, wrapped in an American flag who scaled a construction crane 200 feet above ground in Hollywood's tourist district Sunday evening remains in the hospital for a mental evaluation, Los Angeles police told The Hollywood Reporter.

Authorities were altered to the unidentified man atop the crane around 5 p.m. at the construction site at 6140 W. Hollywood Blvd.

News footage showed the man, with the flag, holding onto the enormous red crane, at times fiddling with a rope.

Urban Search and Rescue personnel along with Los Angeles police were on the scene as onlookers watched the bizarre event unfold.

After a few hours, the man came down from the crane.

LAPD Sgt. Jose Torres described the man's disposition to KTLA as "humble."

“Once he came down he was very apologetic," Torres told the news station. "He was rambling a lot of different things, not very comprehensive. The main thing is that he was mostly sorry for what he did and telling us that he didn’t want to put us in danger, nor did he want us to use all the resources that we did just for him.”

It remains unclear how the man accessed the crane. Police would not speculate on possible charges, saying the mental elevation had to occur first.