Father's Day Gift Guide: Top Choices for Execs, Stars, Agents, Writers and Directors

Shop all the Hollywood dad swag.

For Father's Day (June 16), families can give these 21 items that appeal to all kinds of industry fathers, be they rep, exec or creative. Shop from brands adored by Bob Iger, Baz Luhrmann, Mahershala Ali and more.

STUDIO EXECUTIVE

1. Patek Philippe

The Ref. 5905R Men’s Annual Calendar with Flyback Chronograph features a self-winding, mechanical movement and sunburst dial in a 42mm case of 18-karat rose gold; $65,770, at Patek Philippe at Geary’s, Beverly Hills, and Wempe Jewelers, New York.

2. Tom Ford

Micro-check dress shirt; Bob Iger has worn the designer. $670, at Neiman Marcus and neimanmarcus.com.

3. Louis Vuitton

Business travel: Trade in basic black for blue with this coated monogram canvas and leather Horizon 55 carry-on luggage (14.96 by 21.65 by 8.27 inches); $3,850, louisvuitton.com.

4. Tiffany & Co.

Modern Bamboo crystal decanter ($250) and wine glasses ($65 each) to toast the next big deal, at Tiffany & Co. stores and tiffany.com.

AGENT

1. Gucci

Leather mini wallet with logo for extra dash; $330, at select Gucci stores and gucci.com.

2. Barton Perreira

Two-tone classic tortoise shades; $395, modaoperandi.com.

3. Givenchy Suit up with this silk striped tie in an alternating pattern; $190, modaoperandi.com.

4. Tod’s

Stylish two-tone suede loafers; $725, at Tod’s stores and tods.com.

5. Aesop

Dapper Gentleman Grooming Kit with face cleanser, hydrating cream, shaving serum, spray-on moisturizer and lip balm to freshen up tired skin after a round of meetings; $150, exclusively at mrporter.com.

ACTOR

1. Golden Goose

No need to break in these Grey Cord Superstar lace-up sneakers with a cool distressed finish; $480, farfetch.com.

2. Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Sturm’s Face Cream for Men with antioxidants and squalene promotes cell renewal and reduces inflammation caused by stress and daily shaving; $215, at Neiman Marcus and neimanmarcus.com.

3. Cartier

Stay camera-ready in these golden-finish metal Santos de Cartier aviator sunglasses with polarized lenses; Mahershala Ali is a fan of the brand. $1,145, cartier.com.

4. Louis Vuitton

Cut Up Leather classic bomber jacket for a leading-man look; $5,200, at select Louis Vuitton stores and louisvuitton.com.

WRITER/DIRECTOR

1. Mulberry

Full-grain leather zip-around pouch and lined notebook; $495, mrporter.com.

2. Cartier

Carbon and obsidian Santos-Dumont pen with a brushed metal and palladium finish; $1,030, cartier.com.

3. Tiffany & Co.

Sterling silver and walnut Diamond Point pen holder; writer-director Baz Luhrmann has collaborated with the brand. $360, at Tiffany & Co. and tiffany.com.

4. Bi.Du.Haev

Old-school Basi pour- over coffee maker with a concrete stand and ceramic dripper delivers a sophisticated ground-to-order cup; $770, mrporter.com.

5. Maison Margiela

Improve his “dad sneaker” game with these low-top suede trainers; $590, modaoperandi.com.

This story first appeared in the June 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.