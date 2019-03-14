Hollywood Fetes Anthropologie's New Size-Inclusive Collection

Actresses Danielle Macdonald and Natasha Rothwell, stylists Jessica Paster and Gaelle Paul, and costume designers Hala Bahmet and Remy Peace toasted the debut of APlus by Anthropologie.

“Before this evening my relationship to Anthropologie was through its home department because the clothing department didn’t have sizes that reflected who I am,” said actress and writer Natasha Rothwell (HBO’s Insecure, Love Simon), as she took her seat for an al fresco dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Dressed in a belted blue romper, Rothwell was on hand to celebrate the launch of APlus by Anthropologie, the lifestyle retailer’s first foray into expanded sizing, from 16W to 26W. “I am so excited about this line because I feel like it’s the store understanding the need for inclusivity,” she added. “I have always seen them, but I feel like now they see me.”

That sentiment was felt by a number of other APlus by Anthropologie-clad guests, including Birdbox star Danielle Macdonald, Hollywood stylists Jessica Paster (whose clients include Emily Blunt and Olivia Munn) and Gaelle Paul (who works with Adele), and costume designers Hala Bahmet (This Is Us) and Remy Peace (SNL). Patrick Heming, CEO of L.A.-based plus-size e-tailer 11 Honore was also in the crowd.

Featuring more than 120 styles, the collection—which hits stores on Friday, March 15—includes designs from Anthropologie labels including Maeve and Pilcro, as well as offerings from brands such as DL1961 and Cloth & Stone.

“We’re definitely noticing a shift in industry mentality,” said Merritt Elliott, co-founder of L.A.-based fashion line The Great alongside Emily Current. “With The Great, we try to have open sizing,” added Current, as the duo mingled with guests by the flower-festooned pool during cocktail hour. “We try to be generous how we size. Our goal is to have our patterns keep extending as we grow.”

As guests took their places around a long table decked in wicker placemats and tinted glass vases from Anthropologie’s home offerings, co-president Hillary Super raised a glass to toast the new collection. “We believe Anthropologie should be a place where all women can come and have an exceptional experience and feel like the very best version of themselves, said Super. “I think this launch is a step in the direction of making that a reality.”