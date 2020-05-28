Hollywood Figures Begin Donating to Bail Out Minneapolis Protesters

Seth Rogen, Steve Carell and Ben Schwartz are among those who say they made a donation.

A number of Hollywood stars on Thursday said they made a donation to a fund meant to help bail out Minneapolis protesters. Some of those Hollywood names included Seth Rogen, Steve Carell and Ben Schwartz.

Peaceful protests turned into rioting and looting Wednesday night in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died after his throat was kneeled on by a white police officer. Video of the disturbing incident spread through social media like wildfire in mere hours after it occurred. That officer and three others on the scene have since been fired from the police department.

Calls for the arrest and prosecution of the kneeling officer have been ringing across the nation, including from stars, pro athletes and even Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

While it is not clear how many arrests police made throughout Wednesday night, stars made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a community based nonprofit that pays bail for low-income individuals, according to the fund's website.

"We are in awe of the support coming through right now. We are working with National Lawyers Guild and Legal Rights Center to help bails that are set," reads a message on the site.

Rogen, Carell and Schwartz were among those who posted simply "matched," linking to call on Twitter for users to match $50 donations to the freedom fund.

A number of celebrities and athletes, including John Boyega, LeBron James and Beyonce have expressed their outrage over the incident. Rapper Ice Cube on Tuesday tweeted, "How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back???" His statement invoked numerous replies and some criticism. "Anybody coming at me for what I said ain't ready to do shit …" he replied.