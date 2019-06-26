Hollywood Film Awards Sets Date for 2019 Ceremony

The 23rd annual event will be held Nov. 3 at the Beverly Hilton.

Dick Clark Productions said Wednesday that the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

The November awards show, which touts itself as "the official launch of the awards season," typically attracts a slew of the who's-who in Hollywood to recognize the year's best performances and preview highly anticipated projects for the upcoming year.

In addition to honoring the year's best onscreen performances, the Hollywood Film Awards will recognizes work in a number of below-the-line categories, including cinematography, costume design, editing and more.

In its 23-year history, producers said, the Hollywood Film Awards has celebrated more than 140 talent and artists who have gone on to receive Oscar nominations, if not wins, months later.

At the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards, Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina hosted the event, while Timothée Chalamet, Glenn Close and Amandla Stenberg were among the night's honorees.

Damien Chazelle's First Man was recognized with a total of three Hollywood Film Awards, with Black Panther and Green Book being honored with two apiece.

The 2018 Hollywood Film Awards also presented Nicole Kidman with the Hollywood Career Achievement Award, celebrating her resume of roles in diverse projects ranging from Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! to HBO's Big Little Lies.

In the coming months, a list of honorees and the host for the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards will be announced.

The Hollywood Film Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.