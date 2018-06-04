Hollywood Foreign Press Association Announces Results of Board Election

With no change in officers at the Golden Globe-granting organization, the board members also remain largely the same for the coming year.

The leadership of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which dispenses the annual Golden Globe Awards, remains largely unchanged as the group, which represents journalists working in Hollywood for overseas outlets, heads into the 2018-2019 awards season.

As the HFPA on Monday announced election results, the current officers, who were uncontested as they begin serving their second one-year terms, remain president Meher Tatna, vice president Anke Hofmann, treasurer Ali Sar and executive secretary Janet Nepales.

The newly elected board of directors consists of chair Lorenzo Soria, Luca Celada, Helen Hoehne, Ruben Nepales, Kirpi Uimonen Ballesteros and alternate Yoram Kahana.

The board is virtually identical with the previous board, except for the fact that Ballesteros, who previously served as an alternate, has switched places with Kahana.

Elected to the credentials committee are Erkki Kanto and Serge Rakhlin.