Hollywood Fundraiser Planned to Help Migrant Families Detained at the Border

All proceeds from "Cocktails + Change" will go toward funding RAICES (The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services).

In an effort to help protect migrant families detained and separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, progressive organization Courage Campaign and event platform SameSide have teamed up with The Standard hotel to host "Cocktails + Change," a fundraiser set for 6 p.m. Friday.

All proceeds from "Cocktails + Change" will go toward funding RAICES (The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services). According to the RAICES website, the nonprofit aims to offer "free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families and refugees in Central and South Texas."

Organizers of the event say that attendees will learn the latest on legislation updates and how they can take action to "inspire and lead change."

Central and South Texas has been at the heart of the recent border centers controversy, where migrant families without proper documentation are detained in what critics have likened to concentration camp-style facilities. Recently the Associated Press reported that children and babies have been separated into "tender-age" shelters.

This is all in response to President Trump's recent implementation of a "zero tolerance" policy, which sees those caught crossing the border without proper documentaion put in processing centers by the U.S. Border Patrol. While Trump has since ordered that families not be separated at the border, Hollywood continues to be very vocal about the chaos on the border.

It is unclear if anyone in Hollywood will be participating at the "Cocktails + Change" event, but it is known that tequila company Casamigos — which George Clooney and Rande Gerber sold last year for $1 billion — will be serving cocktails at the event.

Tickets for "Cocktails + Change" are $10 (or $12 at the door) and can be purchased here.