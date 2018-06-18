Hollywood Gets New Los Cabos Getaway

The celeb-loved Montage Hotels & Resorts company has opened its first international resort, a five-star beachfront property on the Baja Peninsula’s Golden Corridor.

Calling Jennifer Aniston, Chelsea Handler, Gwyneth Paltrow and all their gorgeous friends: The East Cape of Baja’s fresh Costa Palmas development—and upcoming super-luxe resorts Amanvari, Four Seasons Costa Palmas Resort, and Zadún Ritz-Carlton Reserve—are not the only new draws to the end of Baja these days.

There’s a new luxury Los Cabos resort they may want to try out on their next south-of-the-border vacation. Montage Los Cabos opened in the last days of May, welcoming guests back to the 1,400-acre master-planned Twin Dolphin community on the swimmable Santa Maria Bay, named for the iconic Hotel Dolphin, one of the first luxury hotels in the area, which was where Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren and Lucille Ball went to hide away.

Once again the venue is expecting Hollywood luminaries, thanks to the Montage’s super-private 39 acres of beachfront that includes 122 large guest rooms and suites, plus 52 fully-furnished—resort-style—Montage Residences. The architecture and design, by Robert Glazier and Bernardi + Peschard, places a premium on indoor-outdoor living, and sticks with modern contemporary silhouettes in bold shapes with pops of vibrant colors that reference modern Mexico while remaining clean and unfussy.

Beyond the sanctuary-like rooms, there’s lots to draw guests outward, like the pristine cerulean swimming—and snorkeling and diving—beach and three different sprawling azure pools. Fall 2018 sees the opening of the Fred Couples Signature golf course, while the full-service Spa Montage, clocking in at 40,000 square feet, is also a major draw, especially for anyone familiar with the brand’s other palaces of pampering.

The spa is inspired by the Mexican folklore surrounding the Tree of Life, with a historic Torote tree at the resort’s entrance, and therapies that draw ingredients and movements from the rhythms of the ocean and Baja desert. Global treatments, too, are available in the healing space that is outfitted with garden lounges, steam rooms, jetted hot and cold plunge pools, a hair salon, nail studio, adults-only outdoor Serenity Pool with shaded cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center and movement studio. Dreamy body therapies like Cabo Sunbeams, Crystal Flowers of the Sea, and Pacific Botanical Encounter are on offer, and there’s even a Mezcal Renewal Massage.

Speaking of, Mezcal is the name of the signature restaurant by chef Alexis Palacios, serving modern Mexican food that riffs off ancestral culinary traditions. The open-air beachfront spot Marea gives diners panoramic Sea of Cortez views as they nosh Baja-inspired cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients from afternoon to evening, while Paletas is the contemporary marketplace serving everything from gourmet sandwiches and fresh-baked Mexican pastries to hot chocolate and home-made paletas (popsicles).

A collaboration with celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque (Jessica Alba, Emmy Rossum, Handler and Molly Sims) has produced a seasonal menu featuring dishes including Matcha Chia Pudding, a Chicken Coconut Cauliflower Rice Bowl, and even a couple cocktails: a Ginger Mint Mule and Turmeric Ginger Margarita made with fresh-squeezed OJ, ginger, turmeric, black pepper and—what else?—Casamigos Reposado Tequila. A healthy way to holiday in Los Cabos? Sign us up.