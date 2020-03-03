Where Hollywood Goes for Digital Detox Retreats

As overflowing inboxes and constant notifications compound work-related stress and anxiety, seven wellness resorts favored by industry executives and stars offer places to unplug from phones and laptops.

One of the biggest contributing factors to stress in the fast-paced world of Hollywood are tech devices. As Los Angeles attempts to calm down post-awards season, these seven resorts offer places to say goodbye to phones for a stretch and go on a digital detox. Most are device-free and all encourage guests to disconnect from electronics to reconnect to self.

Rancho La Puerta

Just across the border in Tecate, Mexico, this resort urges guests to leave electronic devices at home to fully embrace being present. The ranch's suites lack televisions and WiFi and cell service is available only in select lounges, while cellphones are not allowed in public areas. Guests can enjoy treatments such as detoxifying herbal wraps and a weekly Thursday silent dinner that focus on one-on-one time with the self. Oprah Winfrey, Jane Fonda and Kate Winslet have visited. From $670 a night, rancholapuerta.com.

La Quinta Resort & Club

Open since 1926 in La Quinta, California, this resort has rolled out a new retreat, Camp'd Out Joshua Tree Experience, a three-night stay that includes two nights at La Quinta plus a one-night glamping experience in a Camp'd Out Tent in Joshua Tree National Forest, in a spot without cell service. Campers get Waldorf Astoria bedding, overnight butler service, a meal for two, s'mores and transportation to and from the campsite. From $2,450 for three nights, laquintaresort.com.

The Ranch Malibu

During a seven-day experience in the Santa Monica mountains, guests participate in midday nap sessions and silent meditation hikes (also referred to as forest bathing) to deprogram the brain. Packages include guided tours, plant-based meals, yoga, private rooms and ground transportation to LAX. Aside from inside private rooms, there is no cell service or WiFi on the 200-acre property. Mandy Moore, Rebel Wilson and Alison Brie have relaxed there. From $7,800 for one week, theranchmalibu.com.

Golden Door

Nestled in San Marcos, California (100 miles south of Los Angeles), the Golden Door Resort & Spa offers a three-night Digital Detox retreat. Guests are encouraged to put their phones inside "sleep bags" to avoid distraction for the duration of their visit, while taking part in fitness activities (tai chi, fencing, yoga), spa treatments and meditation and mindfulness practices. The 600-acre property includes a labyrinth, Japanese gardens, a calming bamboo forest and 30 miles of hiking trails. Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Susan Sarandon have visited this wellness resort. $5,500 for three nights, goldendoor.com.

Calistoga Ranch

Napa Valley provides the backdrop for this ranch resort with 50 freestanding guests lodges offering eco-luxury-style relaxation. Calistoga's Sound Off quiet retreats allow guests to settle back for a four-day minimum stay focused on connecting with nature, guided meditations and yoga. Each one-bedroom lodge has a private deck, soaking tub and outdoor shower. P. Diddy has stayed at the ranch. From $1,929 a night, three-night minimum, aubergeresorts.com.

L'Auberge de Sedona

This retreat in Arizona promotes mental rehabilitation through its Intuitive Vortex, a package that includes mediation, guided hikes and spa services. Guests can stay in creekside or garden cottages with scenic views of the Red Rocks. From $470 a night, lauberge.com.

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa

The wellness resort's policies page spells out in all caps: "Miraval is a Digital Device-Free Property," meaning cellphones are only allowed in certain designated areas. Guests unplug by taking part in activities such as Kintsugi (which involves reassembling broken pottery), Pranayama Mudra meditation and painting with music. Lupita Nyong'o, Ariel Winter, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are fans of this spa resort. From $689 a night, miravalarizona.com.