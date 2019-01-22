Hair Colorists to Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Julia Roberts and More Reveal the Season's Hottest Hues

Cool blonde shades are getting the cold shoulder from stars like Emma Stone and Madonna in favor of warmer tones.

"New year, new you" the saying goes. One of the quickest ways to reinvent your look? Changing up your hair color, of course.

This month has already seen plenty of stars flirting with radical new shades, from Emma Stone’s dark brown and Julia Roberts’ golden blonde to Madonna’s almost-black curls (although rumored to be a wig created by her long-time stylist, Andy Lecompte). One shade that’s been conspicuously absent, however, is the super high-maintenance, icy blonde that dominated last year’s awards season.

“A lot of people have been wanting a change from that frosty, high-contrast hair we saw so much of last year,” says colorist Bianca Hillier of Andy Lecompte’s eponymous salon in West Hollywood, which counts Penelope Cruz and Michelle Monaghan (as well as Madonna) among its clients. “It’s time to give the hair a break from all that processing; clients are wanting to keep their color more natural and subtle.”

At Mare in West Hollywood, the go-to salon for a host of red carpet regulars including Kathryn Hahn, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Debicki, Madeline Brewer and Olivia Munn, colorist Abbey Spaulding agrees: “So far, we’ve seen people really embracing and wanting to enhance their natural color: brunettes are richer, blondes more golden (icy shades are out) and redheads are going classic, old-school Hollywood.”

Dimension and depth is what my clients are consistently asking for,” says Chad Kenyon of Ramirez Tran in Beverly Hills, who tends to Kiernan Shipka, Abigail Spencer and Rowan Blanchard’s color. “A lot of the time that means I have to create that for people whose color is really flat. By leaving in more natural color, the hair doesn’t look so produced; it’s also a bit more low maintenance and gives a better grow-out, which is great when you need to stretch out time between color appointments.”

“I’m seeing people steer away from the root-y look of last year and that grown-out, lived-in ombré feels a bit dated now, too,” says Justin Anderson, who sees clients including Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow and Miley Cyrus at a paparazzi-proof, by-invitation-only private residence in Beverly Hills. “Clients have been asking for bolder shades of red, shiny brunettes and warmer blondes. I’ve recently made Miley more golden, I’m making Margot a warmer blonde, and Aniston is loving the golden tones this season as well,” he says.

“I think people want to go back to more gold and honey tones, because it’s a more youthful look,” says Tracey Cunningham, one of Hollywood’s most hardest-working colorists. “You see more golden tones in real life, and it’s much more complimentary than whites and ashes, which can be harsh.” The co-owner of Meche salon in Beverly Hills (who counts Anne Hathaway, JLo, Paul McCartney, Shakira and Khloe Kardashian among her legions of devotees) is behind Emma Stone's dark brown and recently took Mariah Carey a deep golden blonde and Lana del Rey a warm brown with red undertones.