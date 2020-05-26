Hollywood Hills House Parties Out of Control Amid Virus Quarantine, LAPD Says

A closed Lake Hollywood Park with a view of the Hollywood Sign in the background is seen on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The city attorney's office warns homeowners they can be held accountable for renter's unruly gatherings.

Los Angeles police and the city attorney's office on Tuesday said house parties in the Hollywood Hills have become a big problem with clubs closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The issue has gotten so out of hand, authorities made a video in which police say they are going to crack down harder on the gatherings (which should not be occurring anyway under the city's Stay at Home orders). Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer called the house party situation "completely unacceptable."

"A major concern for the Los Angeles Police Department is when a party creates a disturbance for the neighborhood," one officer says in the video, noting loud music, "screams at 3 a.m." and traffic congestion on the narrow streets are a major issue. "Public intoxication and urination are also problems we are seeing in the Hills," the officer added.

Police encourage Hills' residents to call if a party becomes an issue via the none emergency line, not 911.

"If police are called to a location of a party, there will be consequences," said Ethan Weaver, prosecutor for the Hollywood division of the city attorney's office. He added punishment ranges from a citation all the way to criminal prosecution, which may result in six-month jail stint.

"Those consequences do just apply to the person throwing the party, but they can also apply to you, the homeowner," Weaver notes. "If your house has been cited for party-house violations in the past, you as a property own can be held responsible, even if you are not present."

