Hollywood Jumps on Rams Bandwagon: "It Comes Down to Hometown Pride"

A Super Bowl berth three years after a limp 2016 return to L.A. spawns a full fandom and a new rash of anti-Patriots trash talk: "I'll kill myself if those a—holes beat my Rams"

With no hometown NFL team for two decades, Hollywood has often seemed to belong to New England, thanks to such A-list Patriot fans as Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Evans and John Krasinski. But since the Rams' return from St. Louis in 2016, Angelenos again have a team to call their own, and L.A.'s Super Bowl berth against the Pats in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3 has emboldened fans. "It comes down to hometown pride," says Single Parents' Taran Killam, whose route to home games at the Coliseum takes him past his birthplace on Washington Boulevard in Culver City. "[The Rams' return to L.A.] was all about me," he jokes.

Killam's fellow ABC star Ty Burrell takes similar credit. "The Rams being in the Super Bowl is a direct result of my screaming at games," he says. "There's been a lot of focus on [coach Sean] McVay, [running back Todd] Gurley, [quarterback Jared] Goff, [defensive tackle] Aaron Donald, etc., and very little on my yelling things like 'Catch it!' and 'Get him!' " Other industry boosters: onetime Rams linebacker Terry Crews and Universal's Jeff Shell.

Season ticket-holders include Daniel Dae Kim, Olive Bridge Entertainment's Richard Schwartz and The Disaster Artist co-writer Scott Neustadter, who takes his 6-year-old son to the games every time the team's in town. CAA's Justin Edbrooke is often on the road but has Sling TV solely "to be able to watch Rams games on my iPad in airports around the world."

Patriots fans scoff at the idea of being dethroned as the industry's team — "How many Hollywood Rams fans were there in 2016?" asks ICM Partners' Pete Stone, a New England native. "Tom Brady is Hollywood!" But Rams diehards say enough is enough. "It's Tom Brady's ninth time at the Super Bowl, and that's too many times," says The Kominsky Method's Emily Osment.

The irony, of course, is that Brady's first Super Bowl came at the expense of the Rams' previous outing, when New England defeated the then-St. Louis team in 2002. "I am so goddamn magnanimous that when the Patriots and … Tom Brady beat my Rams 17 years ago, I said, 'You know what? Good for you. My Rams just [won the 2000 NFL title], and if I have to lose to anybody, it's going to be the skinny guy no one wanted for quarterback and the franchise frequently embarrassed at the Super Bowl,' " says L.A. native Adam Carolla. "Seventeen years later, I'll fucking kill myself if those assholes beat my Rams."

This story first appeared in the Jan. 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.