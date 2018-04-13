Suspect in Hollywood LAPD Cruiser Theft Pleads Not Guilty

Ethan Rutland, 28, faces a maximum possible sentence of eight years in state prison if convicted as charged, according to authorities.

The man accused of stealing a Los Angeles police SUV cruiser and then leading officers on a high-speed chase in and around Hollywood pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges on Friday.

Ethan Rutland, 28, is charged with one felony count each of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly, and driving or taking a law enforcement or fire department vehicle without consent, according to the Los Angeles Country District Attorney's Office.

Rutland was arrested in the early morning hours of April 6 after he allegedly stole a LAPD cruiser from officers in the area of Vine Street and Hollywood Boulevard who were pursuing another suspect on foot, according to officials.

Rutland then allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit from Hollywood to Woodland Hills where officers stopped the SUV and arrested him.

Prosecutors requested Rutland's bail be set at $150,000. He is due back in court April 26.