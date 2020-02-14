Hollywood Payroll Service Cast & Crew Buys Rival

The Burbank-based company acquired showbiz software and payroll firm Media Services.

Hollywood payroll services company Cast & Crew is acquiring a rival.

The Burbank-based firm is buying showbiz accounting and payroll provider Media Services, the company said Thursday. The sale price wasn't disclosed.

Media Services, based in Los Angeles and founded in 1978, provides budget, workflow and timecard software along with accounting and residual services to entertainment industry clients. Those clients include Netflix, Amazon Studios and HBO.

Media Services will operate as a standalone entity within Cast & Crew, the companies said, with Services CEO Barry Oberman reporting to Crew CEO Eric Belcher.

The Media Services buy marks the latest acquisition for Cast & Crew since the firm was acquired by investment firm EQT in December 2018. Since then, Cast & Crew has acquired U.K. rival Sargent-Disc, also a payroll software provider.

Cast & Crew, founded in 1976, also owns Checks & Balances, which provides payroll solutions to live theater productions, and screenwriting software company Final Draft.