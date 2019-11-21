Hollywood Payroll Service Cast & Crew Buys U.K. Rival Sargent-Disc

The deal aims to bolster Cast & Crew as a global provider of entertainment software and payroll services.

Cast & Crew, a leader in payroll services for TV and film, has acquired Sargent-Disc, a U.K.-based payroll software and services provider, for an undisclosed price tag.

Sargent-Disc is a major supplier of production payroll and residuals in the U.K. market. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition aims to bolster Cast & Crew’s strategy to become a one-stop global provider of software and payroll services for movies, TV and live events for the entertainment industry.

"The addition of Sargent-Disc to the Cast & Crew family marks an important milestone in our company’s history as we significantly expand in the U.K. and various international markets,” said Cast & Crew CEO Eric Belcher in a statement.

The UK buy also follows Cast & Crew being acquired by private equity player EQT, a deal designed to help the Burbank-based payroll firm expand more rapidly in Europe and Asia.

Cast & Crew is well known in entertainment circles since it issues payroll to those who work in the production of movies, TV shows and live events, and its software is used for accounting while its financial services are used in determining tax benefits for shooting locations as an example.

Laurence Sargent and Lara Sargent will continue to oversee Sargent-Disc as it operates under its own brand. "Their payroll, digital products and residuals have been at the forefront of industry innovation and we are looking forward to driving the international expansion of Cast & Crew,” said Lara Sargent in her own statement.

Cast & Crew was represented in the acquisition deal by Latham & Watkins LLP. Sargent-Disc was represented by Harbottle & Lewis LLP.