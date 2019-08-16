MOVIES

Hollywood Pays Tribute to "Icon" Peter Fonda

8/16/2019

Edgar Wright, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rob Reiner, Ava DuVernay, Kathy Griffin and Lawrence O'Donnell were among the Hollywood figures who remembered the 'Easy Rider' actor on Thursday.

Rob Reiner, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nancy Sinatra, Ava DuVernay and Edgar Wright, among other notable Hollywood figures, took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to remember Peter Fonda after news broke that he had died earlier that morning.

The Easy Rider actor died at 79 years old in his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family, according to his representatives. The actor and screenwriter is the son of actor Henry Fonda, brother of actor Jane Fonda and father to actor Bridget Fonda.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Jane Fonda said of her brother, "I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing."

Across a career that spanned nearly six decades, Fonda acted in movies as disparate as Lilith (1964), Easy Rider (1969), The Hired Hand (1971), Escape from L.A. (1996), The Passion of Ayn Rand (1999), 3:10 to Yuma (2007) and The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017). He worked on TV in appearances on ER, CSI: NYIn the Heat of the Night and The Alfred Hitchock Hour. A writer, director and producer in addition to his dramatic work, Fonda co-penned Easy Rider with Dennis Hopper and Terry Southern and wrote 1990's Enemy. He also directed The Hired Hand, 1973's Idaho Transfer and 1979's Wanda Nevada.

Fonda earned Oscar nods for his role in Ulee's Gold (1997) and his screenplay for Easy Rider.

On her Twitter account, comedian Kathy Griffin told a story of Fonda approaching her 10 to 15 years ago and telling her "keep at it" and "keep doing [her] thing, man." "I loved it when he would call me “man”. I did! Every time I had the chance to run into him, he was the same guy. Not an ever-changing chamaeleon like so many Hollywood folks. Unbelievably giving and kind and comfortable," she wrote.

"Peter Fonda was one of the oddest people I’ve ever met, and honestly, I think he’d be thrilled to know I remembered him that way. What a life," actor and writer Mara Wilson wrote.

DuVernay, meanwhile, tweeted a picture of a dinner with Fonda. "Our photo theme was 'crazy,' but my takeaway from dinner seated next to the legendary @IAmFonda was 'kind' and 'wise,'" she wrote.

