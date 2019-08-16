Hollywood Pays Tribute to "Icon" Peter Fonda

Edgar Wright, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rob Reiner, Ava DuVernay, Kathy Griffin and Lawrence O'Donnell were among the Hollywood figures who remembered the 'Easy Rider' actor on Thursday.

The Easy Rider actor died at 79 years old in his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family, according to his representatives. The actor and screenwriter is the son of actor Henry Fonda, brother of actor Jane Fonda and father to actor Bridget Fonda.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Jane Fonda said of her brother, "I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing."

Across a career that spanned nearly six decades, Fonda acted in movies as disparate as Lilith (1964), Easy Rider (1969), The Hired Hand (1971), Escape from L.A. (1996), The Passion of Ayn Rand (1999), 3:10 to Yuma (2007) and The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017). He worked on TV in appearances on ER, CSI: NY, In the Heat of the Night and The Alfred Hitchock Hour. A writer, director and producer in addition to his dramatic work, Fonda co-penned Easy Rider with Dennis Hopper and Terry Southern and wrote 1990's Enemy. He also directed The Hired Hand, 1973's Idaho Transfer and 1979's Wanda Nevada.

Fonda earned Oscar nods for his role in Ulee's Gold (1997) and his screenplay for Easy Rider.

On her Twitter account, comedian Kathy Griffin told a story of Fonda approaching her 10 to 15 years ago and telling her "keep at it" and "keep doing [her] thing, man." "I loved it when he would call me “man”. I did! Every time I had the chance to run into him, he was the same guy. Not an ever-changing chamaeleon like so many Hollywood folks. Unbelievably giving and kind and comfortable," she wrote.

"Peter Fonda was one of the oddest people I’ve ever met, and honestly, I think he’d be thrilled to know I remembered him that way. What a life," actor and writer Mara Wilson wrote.

DuVernay, meanwhile, tweeted a picture of a dinner with Fonda. "Our photo theme was 'crazy,' but my takeaway from dinner seated next to the legendary @IAmFonda was 'kind' and 'wise,'" she wrote.

Read those Hollywood tributes and more below.

A beautiful soul. Peace Peter. pic.twitter.com/dtPuxv0buq — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 17, 2019

RIP Peter Fonda, counter culture legend, groundbreaking actor and all round real life hero. His sampled voice in Primal Scream’s ‘Loaded’ will echo on forever: “Just what is it that you want you to do...” https://t.co/kVXWn7QQNA — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 16, 2019

1) RIP Legend. May I tell you guys a little about my friend @PeterFonda? pic.twitter.com/vwfMS4aLH6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 16, 2019

Our photo theme was "crazy," but my takeaway from dinner seated next to the legendary @IAmFonda was "kind" and "wise." pic.twitter.com/GZ6bCnXp — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 8, 2012

The last time I was with Peter Fonda was January. He was still this guy: https://t.co/zJ1yNgq1xi — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) August 16, 2019

RIP Peter Fonda pic.twitter.com/x53Fdf0MVb — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 16, 2019

My heart goes out to Jane over the loss of her brother. Peter Fonda was a revolutionary filmmaker during a revolutionary time. Born in the house I now live in, his spirit will be missed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 16, 2019

Peter Fonda was one of the oddest people I’ve ever met, and honestly, I think he’d be thrilled to know I remembered him that way. What a life. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) August 16, 2019

#PeterFonda was cool in an effortless way. RIP stud — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 16, 2019

EASY RIDER depicted the rise of hippie culture, condemned the establishment, and celebrated freedom. Peter Fonda embodied those values and instilled them in a generation. Independent cinema begins with EASY RIDER. Period. #RIPCaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/HkprgavIM2 — Illeana Douglas (@Illeanarama) August 16, 2019

RIP #PeterFonda. A legend not only on screen but for helping create the independent film industry. There will never be another like him. Our condolences to Bridget and his family pic.twitter.com/ADInCZXvSb — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) August 16, 2019

R.I.P. Peter Fonda. Most will post about “Easy Rider” - a great film - but I’d also strongly recommend his 2nd movie as a director - the little known lyrical western “The Hired Hand” - We did an evening together celebrating it at the Cinematheque - Peter was so proud of that film pic.twitter.com/hfY3c0BVlI — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) August 16, 2019

life is short...suck it dry to the marrow, spit out the pit and move on. Peter Fonda was one of the great raconteurs, he could hold a table for 4 hours without a break. The fellow to my right as well. Surround yourself with the best and absorb the genius like a sponge. pic.twitter.com/3rjY7j3q6J — angus macfadyen (@macfadyenangus) August 16, 2019

Hollywood icon, 2-time Oscar nominee and star of 'Easy Rider,' Peter Fonda, passed away this morning. He was the son of acting legend Henry Fonda, the younger brother of Jane Fonda and the father of Bridget Fonda Rest In Peace, Easy Rider! pic.twitter.com/ofULK5fwWF — New York Film Academy (@NYFA) August 16, 2019

Rest In Peace to Peter Fonda. Such a natural and authentic onscreen presence. Loved him in “Ulee’s Gold” and of course “Easy Rider,” plus “3:10 to Yuma,” “The Hired Hand,” “Split Image”...#PeterFonda — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) August 16, 2019

How striking that Peter Fonda, whose Easy Rider biker flick was an iconic film of the Woodstock era, passed away on the 50th anniversary of that historic music festival. RIP — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 16, 2019

Rest Easy Peter Fonda https://t.co/beWqKDsIVp — HollyRobinsonPeete (@hollyrpeete) August 16, 2019