Will Smith, Albert Brooks, Seth McFarlane and More Pay Tribute to Rip Torn

In the hours after the announcement of actor Rip Torn's death on Tuesday, tributes poured in on social media from Hollywood figures including Will Smith, Albert Brooks, Seth McFarlane and Michael McKean.

Torn, perhaps best know for his role as Artie the producer on The Larry Sanders Show, was nominated for an Oscar in the 1984 film Cross Creek, played the CEO of General Electric on 30 Rock, Zed in the first two Men in Black films and Patches O'Houlihan in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, among other iconic performances.

The actor died at 88 while his wife Amy Wright and daughters Katie and Angelica were by his side, his press representative told The Hollywood Reporter.

During his entertainment career, Torn was known both for his screen roles and his off-duty antics: Dennis Hopper once claimed Torn pulled a knife on him while he was in the running for Jack Nicholson's role in Easy Rider, while in 2010 Torn was arrested for attempting to rob a Connecticut bank while intoxicated.

Will Smith, who acted alongside torn in the first two Men in Black films, posted a film still of the two together on Instagram and wrote "R.I.P. Rip."

Tom Green, who worked with Torn on the 2001 film Freddy Got Fingered, wrote, "Just heard the sad news that the great Rip Torn has passed away. Rip was a class act. He was an incredible actor. One of the greats. A true legend. I am proud to have worked with him and to have known him. Rest in peace Rip."

R.I.P Rip Torn. He was so great in Defending Your Life. I'll miss you Rip, you were a true original. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) July 10, 2019

Just heard the sad news that the great Rip Torn has passed away. Rip was a class act. He was an incredible actor. One of the greats. A true legend. I am proud to have worked with him and to have known him. Rest in peace Rip. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) July 10, 2019

Rip Torn always made me laugh. Artie and Bob Diamond were two utterly unforgettable characters. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 10, 2019

Rip Torn was one of those people who just became electric on camera. Anyone who hasn’t seen THE LARRY SANDERS SHOW should correct that immediately. It’s on HBOGo. His performance helped “legitimize” TV at a time when it was still (falsely) considered a lesser medium for actors. pic.twitter.com/VNakr7jFmL — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) July 10, 2019

RIP to one of the best. Sanders, Defending Your Life, etc. Made an impact on me big time. https://t.co/tNy1Qm6dUT — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) July 10, 2019

Awww. RIP RIP. His performance on The Larry Sanders Show was faultless--amiable, beset, double-dealing, sympathetic, satanic. Read the obits; they're going to be interesting. He lived a life! https://t.co/wAHJy1A8rP — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) July 10, 2019

The Larry Sanders Show. Men In Black. Defending Your Life.



Rip Torn elevated these already excellent things. — John Francis Daley (@JohnFDaley) July 10, 2019

As a young filmmaker I was blown away by Rip Torn's performance in PAYDAY. We became friends working together on THE BEASTMASTER. I'll always look back fondly on meeting up at his little crash pad for lunches in Malibu- and the great Hollywood stories he'd tell. RIP dear friend. pic.twitter.com/oE4e1j566S — Don Coscarelli (@DonCoscarelli) July 10, 2019

RIP Rip Torn. I first saw him in Beastmaster and couldn’t believe how seriously he was taking it. But he would take everything, no matter how silly. Which is the only way to be great. https://t.co/3WTcGduFog — Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) July 10, 2019

Looking back on decades of Rip Torn's work and can't think of a single performance that could have been bettered by another actor. One of a kind. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 10, 2019

Rip Torn in Sweet Bird of Youth. — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) July 10, 2019