Will Smith, Albert Brooks, Seth McFarlane and More Pay Tribute to Rip Torn

9:38 PM PDT 7/9/2019 by Katie Kilkenny

Jay West/WireImage

"Rip was a class act. He was an incredible actor," director Tom Green, who worked with the actor on 2001's 'Freddy Got Fingered,' wrote.

In the hours after the announcement of actor Rip Torn's death on Tuesday, tributes poured in on social media from Hollywood figures including Will Smith, Albert Brooks, Seth McFarlane and Michael McKean.

Torn, perhaps best know for his role as Artie the producer on The Larry Sanders Show, was nominated for an Oscar in the 1984 film Cross Creek, played the CEO of General Electric on 30 Rock, Zed in the first two Men in Black films and Patches O'Houlihan in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, among other iconic performances. 

The actor died at 88 while his wife Amy Wright and daughters Katie and Angelica were by his side, his press representative told The Hollywood Reporter.

During his entertainment career, Torn was known both for his screen roles and his off-duty antics: Dennis Hopper once claimed Torn pulled a knife on him while he was in the running for Jack Nicholson's role in Easy Rider, while in 2010 Torn was arrested for attempting to rob a Connecticut bank while intoxicated. 

Will Smith, who acted alongside torn in the first two Men in Black films, posted a film still of the two together on Instagram and wrote "R.I.P. Rip."

Tom Green, who worked with Torn on the 2001 film Freddy Got Fingered, wrote, "Just heard the sad news that the great Rip Torn has passed away. Rip was a class act. He was an incredible actor. One of the greats. A true legend. I am proud to have worked with him and to have known him. Rest in peace Rip."

