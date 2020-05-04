Hollywood Professional Association Launches Industry Recovery Task Force

Details on specific initiatives and the industry organizations and individuals involved in the task force will follow in the next few weeks.

The Hollywood Professionals Association (HPA) has formed the HPA Industry Recovery Task Force with the goal of helping the post production world figure out how to return to business sustainably after the pandemic interrupted much of Hollywood's workflow, the organization announced on Monday. According to the HPA, the goals of the new group include providing a platform for industry professionals to brainstorm ideas on how to resume business; to determine the new technical necessities for the industry in the wake of "work from home" measures; to provide health and safety best practices to unions, governments, guilds, industry organizations and professionals; and to offers support to workers particularly affected by the pandemic.

Details on specific initiatives and the industry organizations and individuals involved in the task force will follow in the next few weeks, the HPA added.

"Our focus is to understand how to get our industry back to work and how to do it in a way that provides an ability to not only safely create global content, but to also understand the long-term impact to workflows, technology as well as to the people and our business community as we navigate through these unprecedented times," HPA president Seth Hallen said in a statement on Monday.

Hallen added that the goal of the task force is to work with other professional organizations, both with expertises inside and outside the HPA's purview. "We are open to new ideas and participation from across this community and look to a time, hopefully soon, that our industry is once again safe and strong and poised for future. Please join us," he added.

A few weeks ago, Hollywood unions including the American Federation of Musicians, the Directors Guild of America, IATSE, the Teamsters, SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America East teamed up to pen a letter to their about 500,000 members assuring them of their efforts and teamwork amid the pandemic-induced production shutdown. "We come together on behalf of our respective memberships to ensure coordination between our efforts to secure relief, financial support and other critical assistance for the working professionals in this industry," the letter said.