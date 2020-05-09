Hollywood Remembers Little Richard: "One of the True Creators of Rock and Roll"

Ava DuVernay, Spike Lee, Ringo Starr, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger were among those who shared tributes to the musician on social media.

Influential rock musician Little Richard, known for hits such as "Tutti Frutti" and "Good Golly, Miss Molly," died Saturday at age 87. The singer called himself "the architect of rock and roll," and his career spanned seven decades. His other classic songs include "Rip It Up" and "Long Tall Sally."

Following the news of his death, many top names from the film industry, including Ava DuVernay, Spike Lee and Edgar Wright; and music industry, such as Ringo Starr, Keith Richards, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop and Cyndi Lauper, took to social media to share their memories of Little Richard and pay tribute.

DuVernay's message touched on a personal memory of the musician. "I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every day for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy's back porch in LA," she wrote on Twitter. "I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul."

Lee shared in his message, "Rest in peace to one of the great true creators of rock and roll." He included a commercial he directed in 1991 that featured the singer, along with Michael Jordan.

"RIP Little Richard," wrote Wright in his post. "It's some feat to have music made that still sounds raucous 62 years later. His sound never dated and he had an energy rarely equalled. Loved him."

In a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, Pat Boone reflected on Little Richard's death. "Richard and I are brothers, musically and spiritually. I had million-selling records of his early R&B hits, which weren't known on pop radio... and he credited me with helping him cross over to the larger market. But way more than that, we knew we were Christian brothers and we celebrated that. I look forward to seeing him again before too long."

Rock band Spoon posted several photos of the musician with the caption "Bless him," while John Cusack simply wrote "Oh no! Damn, rip."

Starr wrote in his tribute, "God bless Little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family."

View these tributes and more, below.

I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA. I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul. https://t.co/L0vo1tPdBv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 9, 2020

Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991. pic.twitter.com/51bEV1eYKB — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard. It’s some feat to have made music that still sounds raucous 62 years later. His sound never dated and had an energy rarely equalled. Loved him. https://t.co/fsk3uXhaxF — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 9, 2020

God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family. pic.twitter.com/H2lzKbX3tm — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020

RIP #LittleRichard the architect of rock n roll... pic.twitter.com/685HKldASk — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 9, 2020

So sad Little Richard passed away. He married my husband and I. He was really one of the truely great rock and roll singers and one of the rock and roll pioneers. He will be missed — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) May 9, 2020

MESSAGE FROM IGGY: „Dear Little Richard, thank you, RIP” — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) May 9, 2020

So sad to hear that my old friend Little Richard has passed. There will never be another!!! He was the true spirit of Rock’n Roll! pic.twitter.com/yU1EJmjejU — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) May 9, 2020

With his exuberance, his creativity, and his refusal to be anything other than himself, Little Richard laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow. We are so lucky to have had him. Sending all my love to his family and friends today. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 9, 2020

I had the opportunity to work with him on Hollywood Squares, and when I ran into him later for another charity gig, he said he thought this clip was funny. I just about started crying! RIP #LittleRichard pic.twitter.com/NH31ktaT9j — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 9, 2020

He taught us not to be afraid. RIP #LittleRichard pic.twitter.com/gnbOipI6m7 — Lee Daniels Entertainment (@leedanielsent) May 9, 2020

What a legend! RIP Little Richard https://t.co/zirAXxSL2K — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 9, 2020

Remembering #LittleRichard today... Bruce and I were so lucky and honored to have him officiate our wedding back in 1987 — thankful for the memories. Rest easy pic.twitter.com/MFU347Ogij — Demi Moore (@justdemi) May 9, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken this morning at also hearing the news of the passing of my bro & friend, the great Little Richard. From our connection through our mutual mentor, Bumps Blackwell, to recording “Money Is” & “Do It To It” for the $ soundtrack, to...https://t.co/jeHNYYobEP pic.twitter.com/aEJEQVuNN9 — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) May 9, 2020

I was once asked, “If u could meet one person, who would it be?” I always said Little Richard. Because, to me, he was rock & roll’s most joyous, rebellious innovator.

Thank u for planting that seed, Richard. The world is a much happier place thanks to ur music.#RIPLittleRichard pic.twitter.com/kiq2VOZs8O — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 9, 2020

Without a doubt - musically, vocally and visually - he was my biggest influence. Seeing him live in my teens was the most exciting event in my life at that point. Goosebumps, electricity and joy came from every pore. pic.twitter.com/Enno1mgfTO — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 9, 2020