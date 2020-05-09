MUSIC

Hollywood Remembers Little Richard: "One of the True Creators of Rock and Roll"

9:37 AM PDT 5/9/2020 by Trilby Beresford

Ava DuVernay, Spike Lee, Ringo Starr, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger were among those who shared tributes to the musician on social media.

Influential rock musician Little Richard, known for hits such as "Tutti Frutti" and "Good Golly, Miss Molly," died Saturday at age 87. The singer called himself "the architect of rock and roll," and his career spanned seven decades. His other classic songs include "Rip It Up" and "Long Tall Sally."

Following the news of his death, many top names from the film industry, including Ava DuVernay, Spike Lee and Edgar Wright; and music industry, such as Ringo Starr, Keith Richards, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop and Cyndi Lauper, took to social media to share their memories of Little Richard and pay tribute. 

DuVernay's message touched on a personal memory of the musician. "I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every day for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy's back porch in LA," she wrote on Twitter. "I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul."

Lee shared in his message, "Rest in peace to one of the great true creators of rock and roll." He included a commercial he directed in 1991 that featured the singer, along with Michael Jordan. 

"RIP Little Richard," wrote Wright in his post. "It's some feat to have music made that still sounds raucous 62 years later. His sound never dated and he had an energy rarely equalled. Loved him."

In a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, Pat Boone reflected on Little Richard's death. "Richard and I are brothers, musically and spiritually. I had million-selling records of his early R&B hits, which weren't known on pop radio... and he credited me with helping him cross over to the larger market. But way more than that, we knew we were Christian brothers and we celebrated that. I look forward to seeing him again before too long."

Rock band Spoon posted several photos of the musician with the caption "Bless him," while John Cusack simply wrote "Oh no! Damn, rip."

Starr wrote in his tribute, "God bless Little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family." 

View these tributes and more, below.