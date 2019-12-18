'Hollywood Remixed': John Boyega on 'Star Wars' and Diversity in Sci-Fi

In the seventh episode of The Hollywood Reporter's podcast, hosts Rebecca Ford and Rebecca Sun explore racial diversity in Hollywood's outer space stories.

In episode seven, "Episode VII: RAAACE IN SPAAAAACE," debuting Dec. 18, the Rebeccas explore racial diversity in sci-fi film and TV projects, specifically those set in galaxies far, far away. Onscreen, outer space is full of aliens that literally come in all colors, but the inclusion of real-life race in these stories tends toward caricaturing or tokenizing actors of color in supporting roles or using heavy allegory to depict racial intolerance. They'll also discuss the two biggest space franchises -- Star Trek and Star Wars - and their most iconic characters of color.

Later in the episode, the Rebeccas sit down with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's John Boyega to talk about his journey to playing the ex-stormtrooper Finn and how he's handled social media as one of the major actors of color in Hollywood's biggest, most enduring -- and most endlessly debated -- franchise.

