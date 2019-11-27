'Hollywood Remixed': Lorene Scafaria on 'Hustlers' and Upending Stripper Tropes

In the fourth episode of The Hollywood Reporter's new podcast, hosts Rebecca Ford and Rebecca Sun explore the way female exotic dancers have been portrayed in film.

In episode four, "Exposing Hollywood's Stripper Tropes with the Director of Hustlers," debuting Nov. 27, the Rebeccas explore the portrayal of female exotic dancers in film.

Strippers and exotic dancers have been a rite of passage on many a major actress' filmography, from Joanne Woodward (in 1963's The Stripper) to Jennifer Aniston (in 2013's We're the Millers). But most of these portrayals tend to depict the profession as a last-resort for desperate women – or simply an excuse to ogle a movie star in compromising positions. Films centered on the world of female strippers tend to fall more in the camp camp rather than the awards crowd (unless you're talking about Showgirls and Striptease vying for the Razzies' worst picture of the decade), with the exception of the latest entry in the canon – STX's true-crime pic Hustlers.

Later in the episode, the Rebeccas talk to Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria – incidentally, one of the few women to helm a movie in the genre – about her research into the industry and how she filmed awards-contender Jennifer Lopez through the female gaze. She reveals that she used sports movies as one of the main inspirations for her film, which is based on the true story of a group of dancers who band together to take money from their wealthy clients.

