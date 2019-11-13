'Hollywood Remixed': Sterling K. Brown on 'Waves' and Portrayals of Fatherhood

In the second episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s new podcast, hosts Rebecca Ford and Rebecca Sun revisit some of the most iconic African American fathers on TV and film, and speak with the 'This Is Us' star about how he crafts his memorable father-figure characters.

Each week, hosts Rebecca Sun (senior reporter) and Rebecca Ford (awards editor) will explore a type of character or story that has been traditionally underrepresented or misrepresented in pop culture, and interview a special guest whose work exemplifies a new breakthrough in representation. Each episode will be dedicated to a single theme, revisiting groundbreaking classics and introducing listeners to hidden gems, in order to better understand how film and television in the past have shaped progress in the present.

In this week's episode, debuting Nov. 13, the Rebeccas will revisit some of the best African American fathers onscreen, from those brought to life as part of the Norman Lear universe (James Evans Sr., George Jefferson) to protective, street-smart pops like Furious Styles to the '90s TV dads like Carl Winslow and (father figure) Uncle Phil.

While the news media has created a narrative that often characterizes black men as absentee or deadbeat from the household (statistics dispute this narrative), film and television have, over the years, created many memorable — and very present — father figures.

Then, Sterling K. Brown, known for playing Randall Pearson on This is Us, will join the Rebeccas to talk about how being a father himself has influenced his work, his priorities when bringing Randall to life and his new film, Waves, in which he plays a very different type of father figure. He'll also speak to his memories of his own father, and the responsibility he feels in the choices he makes when it comes to the characters he chooses to portray onscreen.

Hear it all now on Hollywood Remixed. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. In the coming weeks, the Rebeccas will welcome Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria, who will talk about the portrayal of female sex workers and The Good Place star William Jackson Harper, who will chat about black nerds on TV and in film.