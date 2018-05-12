Dana Miller, Hollywood Reporter/Billboard CMO, Gets Woman of Influence Award

"It’s a very exciting and proud time to be honored as a woman of influence," said Miller.

Chief marketing officer for The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard, Dana Miller, was honored with the Woman of Influence award by the T.J. Martell Foundation on Friday in New York City.

The 6th annual luncheon, which was held at The Plaza Hotel, honored an array of women from the media industry as well as fashion and science. The foundation, which is a collision between the music industry and cancer research, was founded by late music industry executive, Tony Martell.

The awards ceremony celebrated women and their accomplishments in and out of the workplace. Radio personality Robin Quivers, who is a cancer survivor and special guest of the luncheon, spoke about the importance of honoring professional women in today’s social climate.

“We’re hearing all of this stuff about what's wrong with the workplace and what's wrong with the business and to see these dynamic women who have cut a path for themselves gives you such joy and inspiration,” Quivers said.

Miller joined as CMO of THR/Billboard group in 2014. Prior to that she was the executive producer for the Billboard Music Awards and served as SVP, branded entertainment and integrated marketing at Prometheus Global Media.

For Miller, this award holds a special resonance due to her own personal family history with cancer after losing her father, brother and aunt to various forms of the disease.

“Tony Martell himself was very meaningful to me when my brother got diagnosed with cancer two decades ago. This foundation was a bright light for what was a very dark time for me,” Miller said. “So it sort of feels full circle, almost two decades later, to be recognized by this organization that was supportive to me back then.”

Miller was presented the award by general counsel for THR/Billboard group, Michelle Singer and nominated by co-president John Amato.

Laura Heatherly, CEO of the T.J. Martell Foundation, accepted Amato’s nomination of Miller and said, “Dana is such an influential, inspiring woman and I’ve watched her through the years really pull of the most incredible things starting with the Billboard Women in Music. There are so many women that look up to her and she is just an inspiration to so many of us.”

Miller was among the four women being honored for their philanthropy and overall work ethic in their respective fields. Television host and chef, Rachael Ray, was also honored.