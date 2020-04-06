Hollywood Reporter Editor Matthew Belloni to Step Down After 14 Years

The exit comes as the award-winning publication’s digital audience has soared to new heights.

Matthew Belloni, editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, is exiting after 14 years with the entertainment industry’s leading media brand and nearly four as its top editor.

A successor has not been named, and Belloni will remain with THR for a month as an editorial consultant.

"My 14 years at THR have been the greatest of my professional life,” Belloni wrote in an email to staff Monday. “It’s been a privilege to lead this group of amazing journalists — a nonstop, 24/7, nerve-racking, gray hair-inducing, often absurd and hilarious privilege — and most of all challenging and rewarding."

“We respect and like Matt a great deal,” said Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, co-CEOs of Valence Media, THR’s parent company. “It has been enjoyable to work together, and we greatly admire his commitment to impactful journalism. He has pushed the team to hold itself to a high standard, and we are proud of the work he and the entire editorial group have done these past years.”

Belloni, 43, joined The Hollywood Reporter in 2006 after working as an entertainment attorney in Los Angeles. He co-founded THR, Esq., a subscription platform covering the legal community, and later became a managing editor at the publication. In 2010, when THR transitioned from a daily trade newspaper to a glossy weekly magazine with an ambitious digital footprint, Belloni was named its news director, running the news organization in print and online. Three years later he was promoted to executive editor, and at the end of 2016 he succeeded Janice Min as the top editor.

The Hollywood Reporter is now the most widely read media outlet in the entertainment industry and recently generated its three biggest months in digital audience in its history, with 25 million unique visitors in February, per Comscore. It also produces hundreds of hours of video content each year, the popular Today in Entertainment daily newsletter, a suite of podcasts and top-tier events such as Women in Entertainment and Empowerment in Entertainment.

Under Belloni's leadership, The Hollywood Reporter has won numerous accolades, including two National Magazine Award nominations for General Excellence in the Special Interest category in 2019 and 2020 by the American Society of Magazine Editors. It also has won dozens of National Arts & Entertainment Journalism awards.

A frequent commentator on television and radio, Belloni serves as an executive producer and host of THR’s heralded Roundtable series, which airs as Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter on SundanceTV. And he has taken the THR brand into scripted television, partnering with NBCUniversal and Peacock on the upcoming Angelyne, based on a THR feature story, for which he serves as an executive producer.

As a writer, Belloni has penned some of THR's most newsmaking cover stories, including interviews with Disney's Bob Iger, Fox's James and Lachlan Murdoch, and Endeavor's Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell. He recently gathered the lead executives at all seven film studios for a first-ever “studio chief summit” roundtable.