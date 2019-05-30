Hollywood Reporter, HFPA Team for Toronto Film Festival Event

As part of a partnership for Golden Globes Season, THR is taking over the media sponsorship of the annual star-studded TIFF party and the Golden Globes Ambassador celebration, as well as continuing to produce the exclusive Golden Globes aftershow.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to celebrate the 2020 Golden Globe Awards season.

As part of the deal, THR will join forces with the HFPA to produce its signature soiree at the Toronto International Film Festival as well as the annual Golden Globe Ambassador party in Los Angeles and create exclusive content from both events. The THR partnership replaces an arrangement the HFPA had with InStyle magazine.

"The HFPA has had a long-standing relationship with The Hollywood Reporter, and we're pleased to be able to extend that through this partnership," said Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

THR has previously worked with the HFPA on one-off events and is the producer of the official Golden Globe Awards live aftershow on Twitter, which launched in 2018.

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with the HFPA," added Lynne Segall, executive vp and group publisher of The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard. "Our dynamic THR team is known for stylish and world-class events, and we look forward to producing the must-attend, star-studded party at TIFF. As the leading destination for entertainment and awards coverage, it's an honor to leverage the power of our brand and create content throughout the season in partnership with this global, influential and philanthropic organization."

The annual Golden Globes party at TIFF is a hot-ticket event at the festival. The annual Golden Globe Ambassador reveal event, which will take place in the fall, celebrates an individual who has committed themselves to philanthropic efforts. Both events will culminate in the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5.

The Golden Globes are produced by dick clark productions — which shares a parent company, Valence Media, with THR — in association with the HFPA. Executive producers are Allen Shapiro, executive chairman of dcp; Mike Mahan, CEO of dcp; and Barry Adelman, executive vp television at dcp.