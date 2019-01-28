Hollywood Reporter Names Ingrid Schmidt as Deputy Style Editor

The fashion and entertainment veteran will help oversee the newly launched Hollywood Reporter Style vertical and newsletter, which is devoted to covering how Hollywood lives.

The Hollywood Reporter has hired Ingrid Schmidt as online deputy style editor, helping to oversee the newly launched Hollywood Reporter Style, a digital vertical and weekly newsletter devoted to how Hollywood lives.

In her new role, Schmidt reports to Tom Seeley, deputy editorial director, digital media, and works closely with deputy editor Jeanie Pyun and fashion and beauty director Carol McColgin to help oversee Hollywood Reporter Style, which launched in November. The new hub on THR.com expands lifestyle coverage and replaces Pret-a-Reporter, which focused on fashion and beauty. The new hub is the home for marquee THR franchises including Hollywood's Most Powerful Stylists, as well as expanded coverage of real estate, travel, events, art and collectibles, dining, home design, beauty and automobiles, with a tagline of "How Hollywood Lives." Schmidt will also help oversee the new weekly THR Style newsletter (sign up here), with an expanded lineup of THR Style-branded events forthcoming.

"Ingrid has been a great contributor to The Hollywood Reporter for years, and her industry insight and expertise will help grow and elevate the content on Hollywood Reporter Style," Seeley said.

With unparalleled insider access to talent, fashion influencers, wardrobe designers, leading studio executives and more, THR's style team provides service and insight into how the entertainment industry lives, with stunning photography, insider details and first-person accounts on fashion and design, travel and dining, and weekend pursuits and wellness. The Hollywood Reporter generated 2 billion media impressions for the Stylist Issue's dinner event alone in March.

"I have loved contributing to The Hollywood Reporter for the past three years and am so excited for this opportunity to work on style coverage for the digital team — particularly with the recently relaunched style vertical,” says Schmidt. “It’s an honor to work at such a renowned, award-winning magazine that’s been an entertainment industry mainstay for nearly 90 years. "

Schmidt has covered the fashion, beauty and design markets for 25 years. Since relocating from New York City to Los Angeles in 2010, she most recently served as a contributor to THR, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles magazine, Instyle.com and other publications.

Previously, Schmidt contributed to InStyle, Chicago Tribune, Seventeen, peoplestylewatch.com and numerous online and print publications. She has also worked as copy director for J. Crew, editor-in-chief of Rodale Custom Publishing and as an editor at InStyle and Seventeen magazines.