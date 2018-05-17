Hollywood Reporter Lands 42 SoCal Journalism Award Noms, Including Best Website

Gary Baum and Lacey Rose are nominated for journalist of the year and entertainment journalist of the year, respectively.

The Hollywood Reporter scored 42 noms for the 60th SoCal Journalism Awards, including best website, Gary Baum as journalist of the year and Lacey Rose as best entertainment journalist. Overall, THR landed the most nominations of any entertainment outlet.

The awards, honoring work completed in 2017, will be handed out at a gala dinner June 24 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Also at the event, the Los Angeles Press Club will honor Lester Holt with the Joseph M. Quinn Award for Lifetime Achievement, Dolly Parton with the Bill Rosendahl with the Public Service Award, writer-blogger Raif Badawi with the Daniel Pearl Award and Los Angeles Times business editor Kimi Yoshino with the President's Award.

THR also scored two nominations for best blog, group, for Live Feed (Lesley Goldberg, Michael O'Connell, Bryn Elise Sandberg and Josh Wigler) and Heat Vision (Borys Kit, Aaron Couch, Ryan Parker and Graeme McMillan).

In the criticism categories, Daniel Fienberg was nominated in the TV/film category, while David Rooney was cited in the theater/performing arts category. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was named best columnist for THR.

Baum also is nominated for best culture/entertainment feature over 1,000 words for "The Mystery of Angelyne Is Solved," while Rose also was cited for "Underestimate Donald Glover at Your Own Peril" as best personality profile, film or TV. Scott Feinberg was nominated in the same category for "Everybody Does It. This Guy Got Caught."

Elsewhere, Zeke Smith, Wigler and Goldberg were nominated in the gender/LGBTQ reporting category for "'Survivor' Contestant Opens Up About Being Outed as Transgender."

Kim Masters and Lesley Goldberg were nominated for best hard news for "Amazon Studios' Roy Price: Inside the Fall of a Top Executive." Masters — up for a total of five noms for her work at THR and at KCRW— also was nominated for "Amazon's Exec Purge: How Hollywood Took Jeff Bezos for a Ride" in the commentary category; Jeanie Pyun also landed a nom in the same category for "Voices."

Masters also is up for best feature under 1,000 words for "Guts, Stubbornness and a Quick Wit: What I Learned From Ben Bradlee." Also nominated in that category is Patrick Shanley for "Disrupting the Landscape at Fox." Masters also is nominated as best anchor/host for her work on KCRW along with two interviews she conducted with Kaitlin Parker: "Comedian Hasan Minhaj on Telling the Story of 'New Brown America'" and "Guillermo Del Toro on 'The Shape of Water,' an Aquatic Love Story."

Meanwhile, Shanley also landed a nom for best entertainment feature for "In the Shadow of Superheroes, Westerns Are (Quietly) Popular." Rebecca Sun also will compete in the same category with "'Ghost in the Shell': 4 Japanese Actresses Dissect the Movie and Its Whitewashing Twist."

Seth Abramovitch is nominated for best entertainment news or feature for "How 'Sharknado' Cast Its C-Listers," while Rebecca Ford landed a nom in the same category for "Do Good Work, We Will Remember You." Stephen Galloway scored a nom with "Johnny Depp: A Star in Crisis" in the investigative category, as did Scott Johnson with "'Murder, Mayhem and Torture' Off the Sunset Strip," while Andy Lewis is up for best entertainment commentary with "Jerry Lewis' Final Awkward Opinion Explained."

Ryan Parker landed a nomination for best entertainment industry news for "George Takei Accused of Sexually Assaulting Former Model in 1981," while Chris Gardner and Peter Kiefer are up for best soft news feature, politics, for "Transgender Students Test L.A.'s All-Girls School."

Gardner also is up for three additional awards: for best obituary/appreciation for "Robert Osborne: The THR Years"; best soft news feature, culture, for "Tragedy, Suicide and New York's 'King of the Red Carpet'"; and best entertainment/celebrity news for "Marisa Coughlan Comes Forward With Harvey Weinstein Story: 'He Wanted to Barter Sex for Movie Roles.'"

"Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter — Drama Actress" was nominated for best feature documentary over 25 minutes as well as best talk/public affairs broadcast, with Matthew Belloni, Jennifer Laski, Stephanie Fischette, Victoria McKillop, Laela Zadeh and Natalie Heltzel cited as the nominees.

Meanwhile, "Mark Mahoney" was mentioned in the human interest feature (over five minutes) category, with Laski, Fischette, McKillop, Vincent Venturella, Nina Ham, Matthew Whitehurst and Jason Geogiades cited.

In the social media category, Jennifer Liles, Christina Schoellkopf and Natalya Jaime are up for "Actress Roundtable."

For best multimedia package, Laski, Pyun, Abramovitch, Gregg Kilday, Mark Morrison and Tatiana Siegel were nominated for "Hollywood Legacies: Exclusive Photos of the Hustons, Poitiers, Sutherlands and More Showbiz Families."

The Hollywood Reporter's art department also scored a nomination for best design for the 2017 Oscar Issue in both the print and magazine sections. Shanti Marlar and Kelsey Stefanson are nominated in the page design category for "'Murder, Mayhem and Torture' Off the Sunset Strip," which also was nominated for best illustration or graphic, current events, for Marlar, Stefanson and Owen Freeman.

Marlar also is nominated for best feature photo alongside Laski, Carrie Smith, Michelle Stark and Damon Casarez for "Guillermo Del Toro." Laski, Marlar, Smith, Stark and Joe Pugliese will vie for best portrait for "John Lithgow," while Jenny Sargent, Laski, Marlar, Smith and Pugliese are up for best entertainment photo for "Melissa McCarthy."

Additionally, Laski, Marlar, Smith, Kate Pappa and Coral Von Zumwalt are nominated for best news photo for "The Brave One."