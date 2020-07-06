AWARDS Hollywood Reporter Nominated for Journalist of the Year, Best Website at SoCal Journalism Awards 12:38 PM PDT 7/6/2020 by THR Staff FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Photographed by Alexandra Gavillet The Comedy Actress Roundtable THR scored a total of 50 noms, including print journalist of the year for Gary Baum and best columnist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Hollywood Reporter scored 50 nominations for the 62nd Southern California Journalism Awards, including best website, print journalist of the year for Gary Baum and best columnist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The nominations, announced Monday by the Los Angeles Press Club, also included several nominations for THR in the investigative, hard news, criticism, art, photography and social media categories, in addition to noms for best podcast and best blog, among others. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Press Club has canceled its annual ceremony and is currently working on an online presentation that will take place Aug. 29. More details will be announced at a later date. A full list of THR's nominations follows. JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR PRINT JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR: Over 50,000 Circulation Gary Baum ALL MEDIA PLATFORMS: Print, Radio, TV or Online HUMOR/SATIRE WRITING Joel Stein, "Breakup Letter to My Agent" ACTIVISM JOURNALISM: Print, Online Patrick Shanley, "'Damn It, That's Huge:' Actors With Down Syndrome Are Finding More Work in Hollywood" TECHNOLOGY REPORTING Natalie Jarvey, "Spotify the Storyteller" Patrick Shanley, "The Video Game Industry Is Over 50: Who's Keeping Track of Its History?" COMMENTARY/ANALYSIS OF TV/FILM: Based on up to 4 samples. Daniel Fienberg, "Critic's Notebook: In 'Leaving Neverland' and 'Lorena,' TV's '90s Nostalgia Meets #MeToo " Pete Keeley, "Big Little Lions: Disney's New 'Lion King' Dodges the 'Kimba' Similarity Issue" CRITICISM OF TV Daniel Fienberg CRITICISM OF FILM Jon Frosch David Rooney CRITICISM OF THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS David Rooney CRIME REPORTING Gary Baum, "The Perfect Obsession" ARTS/PHOTOGRAPHY: All platforms PORTRAIT PHOTO Jennifer Laski, Peter Cury, Kayla Landrum and Frank Ockenfels III, "Phoebe Waller-Bridge" PHOTO ESSAY: (Single Topic) Culture/Entertainment Jennifer Laski, Peter Cury, Michelle Stark and Alexandra Gavillet, "Comedy Actress Roundtable" ILLUSTRATION Peter B. Cury and Lincoln Agnew, "Facebook/Zuckerberg" Kelsey Stefanson and Chris Buzelli, "Baby Yoda" ANIMATION/MOVING GRAPHIC Jennifer Laski, Peter Cury, Miller Mobley, Stephanie Fischette and Victor Klaus, "Actor Roundtable Cover" COVER ART Peter B. Cury and Alexandra Gavillet, "Trevor Noah/Comedy Issue" PAGE DESIGN: Demonstrating outstanding art direction and layout, graphics. Nicholas Brawley and Guillem Bosch, "The Last Movie Star" Kelsey Stefanson and Chris Buzelli, "Baby Yoda" MAGAZINES: Includes magazines with L.A. bureaus. INVESTIGATIVE: Reporting by an individual or team. Patrick Brzeski and Scott Johnson, "Fire in the House of Dreams" Kim Masters and Tatiana Siegel, "The Tsujihara Fallout" COMMENTARY: On political, social, cultural, investigative, judicial, economic or other serious subjects, including editorials. Kim Masters, "Has Me Too Gone Too Far?" COLUMNIST: One person's point of view on any subject. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar FEATURE: Business/Government, Over 1,000 Words Eriq Gardner, "Netflix is Disrupting How Hollywood Works (Literally)" FEATURE: Culture/Arts, Over 1,000 Words Gary Baum, "The Tiger and the Tragic Trick" ENTERTAINMENT NEWS or FEATURE: Coverage of any entertainment subject by a person or a team. Rebecca Keegan, "In Baby Yoda, Hollywood Sees Its Past, Present and Meme-able Future" Ryan Parker and Rebecca Keegan, "'Joker' Proves No Laughing Matter for Warner Bros. Marketing" Tatiana Siegel, "The Last Movie Star" PERSONALITY PROFILE, Film/TV Personalities Seth Abramovitch, "Samuel L. Jackson: Mr. Box Office" PERSONALITY PROFILE, Politics/Business/Arts Personalities Tatiana Siegel, "How to Give Away $420 Million: Cheryl and Haim Saban on Hollywood Philanthropy, Israel and 2020 Politics" DESIGN: A publication or special issue from a single day, demonstrating outstanding art direction, layout and/or graphics. Peter Cury and Kelsey Stefanson, "New York Issue" RADIO: Broadcast, podcast or steam produced in Southern California PERSONALITY PROFILE/INTERVIEW: Over 20 Minutes Scott Feinberg, "'Awards Chatter' Podcast— George Clooney ('Catch 22')" ENTERTAINMENT REPORTING: Coverage or commentary on any entertainment subject Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg, "TV's Top 5" ONLINE: Originally published on the internet. HARD NEWS: General Gary Baum and Scott Feinberg, "Peggy Siegal and Jeffrey Epstein: A Hollywood Event" ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: Film Chris Gardner and Seth Abramovitch, "Jordan Peele on Making Movies After 'Us': 'I Don't See Myself Casting a White Dude As the Lead'" Katie Kilkenny, "Film School Removes 'Birth of a Nation' Posters After Student Protests" HARD NEWS FEATURE Ryan Parker, "Aurora Shooting Victims Voice Fears Over 'Joker' in Letter to Warner Bros." NEWS FEATURE: Film Aaron Couch, "'He Had Death on His Face': Kubrick, 'Full Metal Jacket' and an Actor's Heartbreak" Borys Kit, "Meet the Writer of 'Gemini Man' (Who Didn't Actually Write 'Gemini Man')" NEWS FEATURE: Music/Theater Chris Gardner, "Inside Tom's One-Hour Photo in L.A.'s Koreatown" NEWS FEATURE: General News Patrick Shanley, "'Sextortion' Via 'Fortnite': How Video Games Can Open Doors for Predators" NON-POLITICAL COMMENTARY: One person's point of view. M.G. Lord, "Captain Marvel Has Been Battling Misogyny Way Before the Current Trolls" Shannon O'Connor, "How 'Orange Is the New Black' Helped Me Realize I Was Gay" ENTERTAINMENT COMMENTARY: Film/TV Simi Horwitz, "Critic's Notebook: 'Some Like it Hot' Turns 60 as Fresh and Frisky as Ever" BLOG, INDIVIDUAL Scott Feinberg, The Race BLOG, GROUP: Best collective or institutional blog Eriq Gardner and Ashley Cullins, THR, ESQ Overseen by Aaron Couch and Borys Kit, Heat Vision WEBSITE, TRADITIONAL NEWS ORGANIZATION: Website of a print or broadcast outlet. Matthew Belloni and Tom Seeley, THR.com SOCIAL MEDIA: Judged on content, creativity and engagement BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA TO ENHANCE and/or COVER A STORY, by a group: Maximum two days coverage of an individual story. Shannon O'Connor and Erica Myers, "Comic-Con 2019" FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME THR Staff THRnews@thr.com @thr