Hollywood Reporter Nominated for Journalist of the Year, Best Website at SoCal Journalism Awards

The Hollywood Reporter scored 50 nominations for the 62nd Southern California Journalism Awards, including best website, print journalist of the year for Gary Baum and best columnist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The nominations, announced Monday by the Los Angeles Press Club, also included several nominations for THR in the investigative, hard news, criticism, art, photography and social media categories, in addition to noms for best podcast and best blog, among others.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Press Club has canceled its annual ceremony and is currently working on an online presentation that will take place Aug. 29. More details will be announced at a later date.

A full list of THR's nominations follows.

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

PRINT JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR: Over 50,000 Circulation

Gary Baum

ALL MEDIA PLATFORMS: Print, Radio, TV or Online

HUMOR/SATIRE WRITING

Joel Stein, "Breakup Letter to My Agent"

ACTIVISM JOURNALISM: Print, Online

Patrick Shanley, "'Damn It, That's Huge:' Actors With Down Syndrome Are Finding More Work in Hollywood"

TECHNOLOGY REPORTING

Natalie Jarvey, "Spotify the Storyteller"

Patrick Shanley, "The Video Game Industry Is Over 50: Who's Keeping Track of Its History?"

COMMENTARY/ANALYSIS OF TV/FILM: Based on up to 4 samples.

Daniel Fienberg, "Critic's Notebook: In 'Leaving Neverland' and 'Lorena,' TV's '90s Nostalgia Meets #MeToo "

Pete Keeley, "Big Little Lions: Disney's New 'Lion King' Dodges the 'Kimba' Similarity Issue"

CRITICISM OF TV

Daniel Fienberg

CRITICISM OF FILM

Jon Frosch

David Rooney

CRITICISM OF THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS

David Rooney

CRIME REPORTING

Gary Baum, "The Perfect Obsession"

ARTS/PHOTOGRAPHY: All platforms

PORTRAIT PHOTO

Jennifer Laski, Peter Cury, Kayla Landrum and Frank Ockenfels III, "Phoebe Waller-Bridge"

PHOTO ESSAY: (Single Topic) Culture/Entertainment

Jennifer Laski, Peter Cury, Michelle Stark and Alexandra Gavillet, "Comedy Actress Roundtable"

ILLUSTRATION

Peter B. Cury and Lincoln Agnew, "Facebook/Zuckerberg"

Kelsey Stefanson and Chris Buzelli, "Baby Yoda"

ANIMATION/MOVING GRAPHIC

Jennifer Laski, Peter Cury, Miller Mobley, Stephanie Fischette and Victor Klaus, "Actor Roundtable Cover"

COVER ART

Peter B. Cury and Alexandra Gavillet, "Trevor Noah/Comedy Issue"

PAGE DESIGN: Demonstrating outstanding art direction and layout, graphics.

Nicholas Brawley and Guillem Bosch, "The Last Movie Star"

Kelsey Stefanson and Chris Buzelli, "Baby Yoda"

MAGAZINES: Includes magazines with L.A. bureaus.

INVESTIGATIVE: Reporting by an individual or team.

Patrick Brzeski and Scott Johnson, "Fire in the House of Dreams"

Kim Masters and Tatiana Siegel, "The Tsujihara Fallout"

COMMENTARY: On political, social, cultural, investigative, judicial, economic or other serious subjects, including editorials.

Kim Masters, "Has Me Too Gone Too Far?"

COLUMNIST: One person's point of view on any subject.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

FEATURE: Business/Government, Over 1,000 Words

Eriq Gardner, "Netflix is Disrupting How Hollywood Works (Literally)"

FEATURE: Culture/Arts, Over 1,000 Words

Gary Baum, "The Tiger and the Tragic Trick"

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS or FEATURE: Coverage of any entertainment subject by a person or a team.

Rebecca Keegan, "In Baby Yoda, Hollywood Sees Its Past, Present and Meme-able Future"

Ryan Parker and Rebecca Keegan, "'Joker' Proves No Laughing Matter for Warner Bros. Marketing"

Tatiana Siegel, "The Last Movie Star"

PERSONALITY PROFILE, Film/TV Personalities

Seth Abramovitch, "Samuel L. Jackson: Mr. Box Office"

PERSONALITY PROFILE, Politics/Business/Arts Personalities

Tatiana Siegel, "How to Give Away $420 Million: Cheryl and Haim Saban on Hollywood Philanthropy, Israel and 2020 Politics"

DESIGN: A publication or special issue from a single day, demonstrating outstanding art direction, layout and/or graphics.

Peter Cury and Kelsey Stefanson, "New York Issue"

RADIO: Broadcast, podcast or steam produced in Southern California

PERSONALITY PROFILE/INTERVIEW: Over 20 Minutes

Scott Feinberg, "'Awards Chatter' Podcast— George Clooney ('Catch 22')"

ENTERTAINMENT REPORTING: Coverage or commentary on any entertainment subject

Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg, "TV's Top 5"

ONLINE: Originally published on the internet.

HARD NEWS: General

Gary Baum and Scott Feinberg, "Peggy Siegal and Jeffrey Epstein: A Hollywood Event"

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: Film

Chris Gardner and Seth Abramovitch, "Jordan Peele on Making Movies After 'Us': 'I Don't See Myself Casting a White Dude As the Lead'"

Katie Kilkenny, "Film School Removes 'Birth of a Nation' Posters After Student Protests"

HARD NEWS FEATURE

Ryan Parker, "Aurora Shooting Victims Voice Fears Over 'Joker' in Letter to Warner Bros."

NEWS FEATURE: Film

Aaron Couch, "'He Had Death on His Face': Kubrick, 'Full Metal Jacket' and an Actor's Heartbreak"

Borys Kit, "Meet the Writer of 'Gemini Man' (Who Didn't Actually Write 'Gemini Man')"

NEWS FEATURE: Music/Theater

Chris Gardner, "Inside Tom's One-Hour Photo in L.A.'s Koreatown"

NEWS FEATURE: General News

Patrick Shanley, "'Sextortion' Via 'Fortnite': How Video Games Can Open Doors for Predators"

NON-POLITICAL COMMENTARY: One person's point of view.

M.G. Lord, "Captain Marvel Has Been Battling Misogyny Way Before the Current Trolls"

Shannon O'Connor, "How 'Orange Is the New Black' Helped Me Realize I Was Gay"

ENTERTAINMENT COMMENTARY: Film/TV

Simi Horwitz, "Critic's Notebook: 'Some Like it Hot' Turns 60 as Fresh and Frisky as Ever"

BLOG, INDIVIDUAL

Scott Feinberg, The Race

BLOG, GROUP: Best collective or institutional blog

Eriq Gardner and Ashley Cullins, THR, ESQ

Overseen by Aaron Couch and Borys Kit, Heat Vision

WEBSITE, TRADITIONAL NEWS ORGANIZATION: Website of a print or broadcast outlet.

Matthew Belloni and Tom Seeley, THR.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: Judged on content, creativity and engagement

BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA TO ENHANCE and/or COVER A STORY, by a group: Maximum two days coverage of an individual story.

Shannon O'Connor and Erica Myers, "Comic-Con 2019"