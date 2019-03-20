Hollywood Reporter Lands Daytime Emmy Nom for Roundtable Series

'Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter,' produced with SundanceTV, features Oscar- and Emmy-nominated talent discussing everything from their individual projects to their craft and true stories from the business.

The Hollywood Reporter landed its second Daytime Emmy nomination on Wednesday for its series Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter, which airs on SundanceTV.

The show, produced in-house by THR, was nominated for outstanding special class series, where it will compete for the award alongside CBS' Lucky Dog With Brandon McMillan, Oxygen's Mysteries & Scandals, Freeform's To Life: How Israeli Volunteers Are Changing the World, PBS' Variety Studio: Actors on Actors and AmericanTheatreWing.org's Working in the Theatre.

The original nonfiction series, one of THR's signature features in print and online, features Oscar- and Emmy-nominated filmmakers, creators and stars from the year's top films and TV shows, including actors, actresses, directors, producers, screenwriters, songwriters and documentary directors.

Guests discuss everything from their individual projects to their craft and true stories from the business. The panels present thoughtful, informative takes on the film and television industry today.

Recent participants have included Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Spike Lee, Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Glenn Close, Viggo Mortensen, Alfonso Cuaron, Regina King, Rachel Weisz and more.

During the weeks leading up to the Emmys and the Oscars, viewers can watch series every Sunday on SundanceTV. The full, uncensored discussions are available to watch online every Monday after the show airs.

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter previously earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2017.

Watch all the shows here.