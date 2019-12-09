Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What Is Your Favorite Awards Show?

Weigh in and see which star-studded events readers prefer.

In 2019, it's clearer than ever that fans don't follow awards shows just for the telecasts.

With ratings plummeting across the board for shows themselves in recent years, ceremonies have shown their durability in other ways: the endless media surrounding the awards race; the best-dressed slideshows; the viral memes and GIFs produced from a night of stars hanging out with each other; the monsoon of thinkpieces they leave in their wake; and the vibrant Twitter discussions picking apart and mocking every second of these vaunted evenings.

Who could forget 2017's Envelopegate at the Oscars or the Kanye-Taylor feud or Lizzo's tiny, tiny, tiny purse at the American Music Awards? The speeches can be boring -- as in, I would like to thank my thousands of representatives -- or iconic: Take Sally Field's "You like me! You really like me!" Fans have awards ceremonies to thanks for the existence of many podcasts, entire publications and ceremony-specializing stylists.

Dick Clark Productions, which produce the Academy of Country Music Awards, the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, the Golden Globe Awards and the Streamy Awards, are part of Valence Media, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter.