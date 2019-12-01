Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What Is Your Favorite Movie of 2019?

From tentpole title 'Avengers: Endgame' to Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' to Noah Baumbach's domestic drama 'Marriage Story,' the options are varied this year.

Another year, another varied list of movies in the can.

From tentpole title Avengers: Endgame that offered an emotional finale for Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, to Keanu Reeves' return in John Wick 3 to another web-slinging adventure in Spider-Man: Far From Home, there have been plenty of blockbusters for thrill-seeking fans to get their action fix.

Meanwhile, nostalgic centerpiece Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, socially conscious survival film Parasite and domestic drama Marriage Story, ensured that 2019 also packed in the emotions.

To round out the choices, animated fare was alive and well this year — including Aladdin, Frozen 2, How to Train Your Dragon 3 and Toy Story 4, the final entry in the popular series.

And then of course there's Todd Phillips' Joker, a dark new take on the supervillain; Martin Scorsese's crime epic The Irishman; and Melina Matsoukas' Queen and Slim, to name a few.

What do Hollywood Reporter readers choose as their favorite movie of 2019? Vote in THR's poll here and below.