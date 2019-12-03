Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What Is Your Favorite Song of 2019?

Weigh in via an exclusive survey.

Music's biggest awards bodies are starting to weigh in on this year's crop of songs — and now it's time for The Hollywood Reporter's readers.

Taylor Swift, BTS and Khalid were the night's big winners at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, where Swift won five categories including artist of the year, breaking previous record-holder Michael Jackson's tally of most AMAs won by an artist ever. BTS and Khalid won three awards each, while Billie Eilish won two, Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay won two awards each. Lil Nas X won one award, while six-time nominee Ariana Grande was shut out.

As for The Grammy Awards, whose nominations were announced Nov. 20, Lizzo topped the nods list, with eight nominations each including song of the year and best new artist. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X earned six nominations each, while Ariana Grande took home five. Taylor Swift's Lover and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born soundtrack, which were each expected to earn many nominations, only nabbed three each.

While many charts haven't yet put together their lists of top songs of 2019 yet, Spotify released its most-streamed songs for the summer at the end of August. The top song was Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Señorita," with more than 565 million streams as of Aug. 27. Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's "I Don't Care" came second while Billie Eilish's "bad guy' nabbed the third slot. Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Lewis Capaldi also made the list.

