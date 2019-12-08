Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What Is Your Favorite Streaming Service?

'Fleabag' (Amazon Prime Video), 'The Mandalorian' (Disney+), 'What We Do in the Shadows' (Hulu) and 'The Morning Show' (Apple TV+)

Since many consumers subscribe to multiple streaming services in order to get their entertainment fix, picking the reigning champion is not such a simple task.

While Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video were once leaders in the streaming department, viewers are now faced with varied options including recently launched services Disney+ and AppleTV+ and reliably popular HBO Go, among others.

From Star Wars-inspired The Mandalorian housed on Disney+, to weighty teen drama Euphoria on HBO and Fleabag on Amazon, all the way to re-runs of The Office (soon to leave for NBC's Peacock) or the latest episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, TV — new and old — is sought after.

On the film front, new releases are constantly added to all platforms, along with nostalgic '90s classics, rom-coms that never lose their appeal, moving dramas gaining awards buzz, and plenty more.

What do Hollywood Reporter readers choose as their favorite streaming platform of 2019? Vote in THR's poll here and below.