Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What Is Your Favorite Video Game of 2019?

From Hideo Kojima's 'Death Stranding' to Respawn Entertainment's 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,' to original title 'The Outer Worlds,' plenty of varied games made a splash this year.

The year 2019 has brought many varied games into the hot hands of players, from original titles to the latest entries in major franchises.

At the center of almost every video game conversation is Hideo Kojima's recently released action-adventure game Death Stranding, starring Norman Reedus in an apocalyptic world. The title received 10 nominations at The Game Awards, including game of the year and best narrative.

Capcom's Resident Evil 2, a remake of the 1998 survival horror game, was popular this year and attracted new fans as well as appealing to familiar players. Then there's Remedy Games' mind-bending Control, also up for multiple awards; Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening rounding out the big titles.

Family favorites Luigi's Mansion 3 and Kingdom Hearts 3, along with original title The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, make the choice of favorite game not so easy. Throw in Apex Legends, Disco Elysium and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and it has been a solid year of gaming in every genre.

What do Hollywood Reporter readers think is the best game of the year? Cast your vote here and below.