Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: Who Should Host the Oscars in 2020?

One year after Kevin Hart was anointed and then stepped down amid controversy, the Academy and producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain face a difficult decision.

The 2019 Academy Awards took place without a host for the first time in 30 years, and for the first time in five years saw growth in overall viewership.

But the Academy’s decision to go host-less came only after Kevin Hart, who was originally named the emcee of the 91st Oscars, stepped down from the role when old tweets were deemed homophobic.

Now the Academy and first-time Oscar producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain must decide whether to stick with the host-less formula (which didn’t fare so well for the recent Emmys) or recruit someone to take the reins of Hollywood’s most-watched awards show.

Who should host?

While Ellen DeGeneres (2007 and 2014) and Jimmy Kimmel (2018 and 2019) have both presided over the show twice, Dwayne Johnson said he was almost the host last year before Hart took the role. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter last month, Johnson revealed his plan to do a "massive number" where he would sing and call upon someone from the audience to perform. "And they were excited, but finally I had to pass," he said.

Then there's Tiffany Haddish, who said she’d love to host the event and was hailed for her performance as a presenter alongside Maya Rudolph in 2018.

What do Hollywood Reporter readers think the decision should be? Vote in THR’s poll below.