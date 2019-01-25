The Hollywood Reporter Receives GLAAD Media Award Nomination for Transgender Actors Coverage

Singled out for a feature package written by Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein and Bryan White, THR will compete in the outstanding magazine article category with Vanity Fair, People, Texas Monthly and ESPN The Magazine.

When news broke last July that Scarlett Johansson would play transgender mobster Dante "Tex" Gill in a feature film biopic to be directed by her Ghost in the Shell collaborator Rupert Sanders, the backlash online was immediate. The casting decision raised questions among culture critics and within Hollywood's creative community about opportunity and ownership over LGBTQ stories. And it was the entertainment industry's transgender community that spoke up the loudest.

Within days of the initial casting break, The Hollywood Reporter gathered more than 20 high-profile trans actors, directors, producers and writers for an in-depth discussion (by phone and in person) which turned out to be less about Johansson and more about the realities of living and working in Hollywood.

The interviews — accompanied by on-camera chats and intimate portraits — produced The Hollywood Reporter feature titled "21 Transgender Stars, Creators Sound Off on Hollywood: 'I Want to Portray These Characters, and I'm Ready." On Friday morning, GLAAD — the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization — nominated the story as Outstanding Magazine Article as one of the nominees for its 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Written by Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein and Bryan White, the THR story (found here) will compete in the category with "Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?" by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly); "Ex-Scientologist Michelle LeClair Says Church Officials Humiliated Her After She Came Out as Gay" by Johnny Dodd, Tierney McAfee (People); "Lena Waithe is Changing the Game" by Jacqueline Woodson (Vanity Fair) and "They are the Champions" by Katie Barnes (ESPN The Magazine).

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. The 30th annual event, presented by Delta Air Lines, Gilead and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka, will be held in Los Angeles on March 28 at The Beverly Hilton and in New York on May 4 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The nominations were announced on Friday in Park City, Utah, site of the Sundance Film Festival, where they were revealed during a special live ceremony inside the AT&T Hello Lounge hosted by Mj Rodriguez (FX’s Pose) and Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Asians).