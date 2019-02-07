Hollywood Reporter Scores National Magazine Award Nomination for 'General Excellence'

The honor, one of two for THR, marks the fifth for the publication in the 'special interest' category. THR is the only entertainment-focused publication with a nomination.

The Hollywood Reporter has been nominated for two National Magazine Awards, including one for general excellence, by the American Society of Magazine Editors.

THR was nominated for General Excellence — Special Interest, marking its fifth nomination in that category and its first since 2017. It will compete with Columbia Journalism Review; Kazoo Magazine, an inspirational publication for girls; Smithsonian Magazine; and the Audubon Society's magazine. The General Excellence award "honors print, digital and multiplatform publications for editorial excellence and audience engagement." The special interest sub-category "honors publications serving highly defined reader communities, including city and regional magazines."

The Hollywood Reporter also was named as a finalist by the Ellie judging panel — comprised of leading editors, art directors and photo editors — for best fashion and beauty cover, for its June 13 issue featuring Tiffany Haddish. Other finalists in the category include Allure, The New Yorker and The Washington Post Magazine, while InStyle's cover featuring Serena Williams was chosen as the winner of the award.

This marks the fifth time that THR has been nominated for a National Magazine Award. In 2014, THR scored its first-ever nom, for General Excellence — Special Interest; in both 2015 and 2016, the magazine won that category and also earned Magazine of the Year nominations. It also was nominated again in 2017.

“The Hollywood Reporter is truly a team effort in the best sense of the word, so these honors are a testament to the talents and work ethic of every single person who works here,” said Matthew Belloni, THR editorial director.

The three print issues submitted by THR for consideration this year are the Feb. 28 Oscars Issue, featuring 12 interpretations of the Oscar statuette as a woman; the Oct. 10 Money & Politics issue, with Alec Baldwin on the cover; and the Dec. 18 Rule Breakers issue, featuring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

ASME said that a total of 280 media organizations entered the Ellies 2019, with 699 print submissions, 560 digital entries and 141 multiplatform submissions. Sixty-six publications earned nominations across 22 categories.

The awards, established in 1966, are sponsored by ASME in association with the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Known as the "Ellies" — for the Alexander Calder stabile elephant given to each winner — the awards will be presented at the Ellie Awards Annual Gala, set to take place Thursday, March 14, at Brooklyn Steel in Williamsburg, New York.