BUSINESS Hollywood Reporter Scores National Magazine Award Nomination for 'General Excellence' 3:06 PM PST 2/6/2020 by THR Staff FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME The honor marks the sixth for the publication in the Special Interest category. The Hollywood Reporter has been nominated for a National Magazine Award for General Excellence, Special Interest, by the American Society of Magazine Editors. THR will compete with Atlanta, Audubon, National Parks and The Trace in the category at the March 12 Ellie Awards, which are considered among the most prestigious in digital and print journalism. The General Excellence award "honors print, digital and multiplatform publications for editorial excellence and audience engagement," with judges evaluating entries "based on the achievement of editorial, visual and functional superiority in print, online and in person; the cross-platform integration of print, digital and experiential content; and the editors’ success in serving the interests of their readers." The Special Interest sub-category "honors publications serving highly defined reader communities, including city and regional magazines." The New York Times Magazine led the finalist nominations with 10, followed by New York with nine, National Geographic with eight, and Bon Appétit and The New Yorker with six nods each. This marks the sixth time that THR has been nominated for a National Magazine Award. In 2014, THR scored its first-ever nom, for General Excellence, Special Interest; in both 2015 and 2016, the magazine won that category and also earned Magazine of the Year nominations. It also was nominated again in 2017 and in 2019. The three print issues submitted by THR for consideration for 2019 are the Feb. 20 Oscars Issue, focusing on the Academy's long, hard road to a hostless Oscars; the April 11 New York issue, with the cast of Showtime's Roger Ailes drama The Loudest Voice; and the Dec. 19 "Best of the Decade" issue, featuring a cheeky illustration of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. See all of THR's 2019 covers here. Digital submissions included an investigation that revealed Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara promoted his mistress for jobs at the studio, as well as breaking news on such subjects as the streaming wars and the #MeToo movement. The awards, established in 1966, are sponsored by ASME in association with the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Known as the "Ellies" — for the Alexander Calder stabile elephant given to each winner — finalists and winners will be honored March 12 at Brooklyn Steel in New York’s Williamsburg neighborhood. ASME said that a total of 245 national and regional publications entered the Ellie Awards this year, submitting 590 print, 531 digital and 133 multiplatform entries. Sixty-two publications were nominated in 22 categories. Originally limited to print magazines, the awards now recognize magazine-quality journalism published in any medium. "This year's finalists for the National Magazine Awards showcase an incredible range of innovative, inspiring journalism from 62 magazines and websites," said Sid Holt, executive director of ASME. "Columbia and ASME join me in congratulating the many writers and editors nominated today — their work underscores the power of magazine journalism to entertain and challenge readers and listeners both in print and online." A full list of nominees follows. General Excellence, News, Sports and Entertainment The California Sunday Magazine ESPN The Magazine and ESPN Cover Story The Marshall Project New York The New York Times Magazine General Excellence, Service and Lifestyle Bon Appétit Cosmopolitan National Geographic Traveler SELF T: The New York Times Style Magazine General Excellence, Special Interest Atlanta Audubon The Hollywood Reporter National Parks The Trace General Excellence, Literature, Science and Politics Aperture Oxford American Quanta Stranger’s Guide Virginia Quarterly Review Design 1843 Bon Appétit Fast Company GQ New York Photography Aperture GQ National Geographic TIME WSJ. The Wall Street Journal Magazine Feature Design Bon Appétit for “The Hot 10: America’s Best New Restaurants 2019” National Geographic for “Countdown to a New Era in Space” National Geographic for “Vanishing” New York for “How to Major in Unicorn” Vox with support from the Pulitzer Center for “These 3 Supertrees Can Protect Us From Climate Collapse” Feature Photography National Geographic for “The Immortal Corpse,” photographs by Lynn Johnson New York for “America Has a New National Pastime,” photographs by Martin Schoeller The New York Times Magazine for “Brothers, Sisters, Strangers,” photographs by Eli Baden-Lasar The New Yorker for “Ghost Towers,” photographs by Hashem Shakeri TIME for “A Harbinger of Things to Come,” photographs by Adam Ferguson Website Emergence The Marshall Project New York SELF Vox Digital Innovation The Believer with support from the Tran Thi Oanh Black Mountain Institute Fund for “Cabramatta,” by Matt Huynh Emergence in partnership with the Advocates for Indigenous California Language Survival for “Language Keepers,” by Adam Loften and Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee The Marshall Project in partnership with the Guardian for “Detained,” by Emily Kassie National Geographic for “The Atlas of Moons” ProPublica in partnership with the Charleston Gazette-Mail for “A Guide to Every Permitted Natural Gas Well in West Virginia,” by Al Shaw, ProPublica, and Kate Mishkin, The Charleston Gazette-Mail Social Media Bon Appétit for “Thanksgiving” Mother Jones for “Disinformation” National Geographic for “Wildlife Tourism” The New Yorker for “Food” SELF for “Reproductive Healthcare” Podcasting Gimlet for two episodes of “Reply All”: “Feral Hogs,” hosted by PJ Vogt, and “The Real Enemy,” hosted by PJ Vogt and Alex Goldman Longreads in partnership with Oregon Public Broadcasting for three episodes of “Bundyville: The Remnant”: “The Explosion,” “The Bomber” and “The Martyr” The New York Times Magazine for three episodes of “1619,” hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones: “The Fight for a True Democracy,” “The Economy That Slavery Built” and “The Birth of American Music” The New York Times Magazine for three episodes of “Still Processing,” hosted by Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham: “Yeehaw,” “Chappelle” and “Wake” ProPublica and WNYC for three episodes of “Trump, Inc.”: “How a Nigerian Presidential Candidate Hired a Trump Lobbyist and Ended Up in Trump’s Lobby,” hosted by Ilya Marritz and Meg Cramer; “Ukraine,” by Andrea Bernstein, Katie Zavadski, Jake Pearson and Ilya Marritz; and “The Diplomat, the Machers, and the Oligarch,” hosted by Ilya Marritz and Andrea Bernstein Video Bon Appétit with Condé Nast Entertainment for three episodes of “Gourmet Makes” with Claire Saffitz: “Pastry Chef Attempts to Make Gourmet Ferrero Rocher,” “Pastry Chef Attempts to Make Gourmet Hot Pockets” and “Pastry Chef Attempts to Make Gourmet Ruffles” National Geographic for “She Donated Her Body to Science, and Now She’ll Live Forever,” by Lynn Johnson The New Yorker for “A Line Birds Cannot See,” directed and produced by Amy Bench Topic for “Dieorama,” directed by Kevin Staake VICE News for “Outlaw Erections,” by Oliver Noble, Michael Shade and Jed Oelbaum Single-Topic Issue Bloomberg Businessweek for “The Elements” MIT Technology Review for “The China Issue” National Geographic for “A World on the Move” Popular Science for “Make It Last” The Washington Post Magazine for “Prison” Personal Service Audubon for “Start Here! Your Guide to Climate Action,” reporting and editing by Andrew Del-Colle, Breanna Draxler, Kevin Dupzyk, Rene Ebersole, Martha Harbison, Janet Marinelli, Andy McGlashen and Hannah Waters Cosmopolitan for “Your Non-Scary Guide to Going to Rehab,” by Andrea Stanley, and “How to Go to Rehab,” by Kiera Carter and Kaitlin Menza O, The Oprah Magazine for “The Agony and, Yes, the Ecstasy of Menopause,” by Robin Marantz Henig Philadelphia for “Ouch,” by Brian Howard, and “Win the War on Drugs,” by Gina Tomaine SELF for “Black Maternal Mortality” Leisure Interests 5280 for “Sheer Beauty,” by Lindsey B. King Bon Appétit for “Absolutely Perfect,” by Alex Beggs, and “Making Perfect: Thanksgiving” New York for “The Great Pod Rush Has Only Just Begun” Texas Monthly for “Long Live Honky Tonks!” by Christian Wallace Whisky Advocate for “The World’s Greatest Whisky Cities” Reporting Fortune for “Epidemic of Fear,” by Erika Fry Mother Jones in partnership with Type Investigations for “Inside the US Marshals’ Secretive, Deadly Detention Empire,” by Seth Freed Wessler New York for “Before, and After, the Jogger,” by Sarah Weinman The New York Times Magazine in partnership with ProPublica for “False Witness,” by Pamela Colloff The Verge for two articles by Casey Newton: “The Trauma Floor” and “Bodies in Seats” Feature Writing The Believer for “Las Marthas,” by Jordan Kisner Bloomberg Businessweek for “Vanillanomics,” by Monte Reel Harper’s Magazine for “Lost at Sea,” by Joe Kloc The New York Times Magazine for “All That Glitters,” by Taffy Brodesser-Akner The New York Times Magazine for “The Schoolteacher and the Genocide,” by Sarah A. Topol The New Yorker for “Unlike Any Other,” by Nick Paumgarten Texas Monthly for “Angels in East Texas,” by Wes Ferguson Profile Writing The Georgia Review for “Jerry’s Dirt,” by Jacob Baynham New York for “Elizabeth Warren’s Classroom Strategy,” by Rebecca Traister New York for “Walking Time Bomb,” by Amy Wallace The New York Times Magazine for “Rick Steves Wants to Set You Free,” by Sam Anderson The New Yorker for “What Are You Laughing At?” by Vinson Cunningham Essays and Criticism The Believer for “Good Shepherds,” by Meghan O’Gieblyn Pitchfork for three reviews by Rawiya Kameir: “Ariana Grande: ‘thank u, next,’” “Lizzo: ‘Cuz I Love You’” and “Kanye West: ‘Jesus Is King’” Poetry for “Tactile Art,” by John Lee Clark The Nation for “India: Intimations of an Ending,” by Arundhati Roy Virginia Quarterly Review for “The Ladder Up,” by Carina del Valle Schorske Columns and Commentary Catapult for three columns by s.e. smith: “When Disability Is a Toxic Legacy,” “The Ugly Beautiful and Other Failings of Disability Representation” and “What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Mental Health and Medication” Foreign Policy for four articles from “Decoder”: “India Has a Mindset Problem,” by Ravi Agrawal; “Why Young Koreans Love to Splurge,” by Jeongmin Kim; “Repent for Your Frequent Flyer Miles!” by Peter Kuras; and “Ukrainian Corruption Is Trump’s Native Language,” by Marci Shore The New Yorker for three columns by Jia Tolentino: “Kanye West’s Sunday Service Is Full of Longing and Self-Promotion,” “Love, Death, and Begging for Celebrities to Kill You” and “E. Jean Carroll’s Accusation Against Donald Trump, and the Raising, and Lowering, of the Bar” T: The New York Times Style Magazine for three columns by Ligaya Mishan: “Nothing Sacred,” “An Assault on the Tongue” and “Interlopers” Texas Monthly for three columns by Sterry Butcher: “Lines Through the Sand,” “Thoughts on a Mixed-up Horse” and “Man of Letters” Public Interest Consumer Reports for three articles by Rachel Rabkin Peachman: “Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper Should Be Recalled, Consumer Reports Says,” “Decades-Old Law Hides Dangerous Products and Impedes Recalls” and “Inclined Sleeper Deaths Rise to 50 as Industry Continues to Sell the Products” The New York Times Magazine for “The 1619 Project” The New York Times Magazine for “The China Connection,” by Alex W. Palmer ProPublica for three articles from the series “Disaster in the Pacific”: “Fight the Ship,” by T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi; “Blame Over Justice,” by Megan Rose; and “Faulty Equipment, Lapsed Training, Repeated Warnings,” by Robert Faturechi, Megan Rose and T. Christian Miller Texas Monthly and the Texas Tribune with support from the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Howard G. ASME Award for Fiction Winner The Paris Review for "Under the Ackee Tree," by Jonathan Escoffery; "Foxes," by Kimberly King Parsons; and "Howl Palace," by Leigh Newman Finalists Ecotone for "Horse," by Dawna Kemper; "Organ Cave," by Mesha Maren; and "Waltz," by Erin Somers The New Yorker for "Javi," by Han Ong; "God's Caravan," by Tiphanie Yanique; and "The Trip," by Weike Wang Timothy McSweeney's Quarterly Concern for "Ghost Lover," by Lisa Taddeo; "After the Birds," by Ope Adedeji; and "The Woman in the Closet," by Mimi Lok Zoetrope: All-Story for "24, Alhaji Williams Street," by 'Pemi Aguda; "The Grotesques," by Sarah Hall; and "Downstream," by Thomas Pierce ASME NEXT Awards 2020 Recipients Tyler Foggatt, Associate Editor, The New Yorker Jazmine Hughes, Staff Editor, The New York Times Magazine Miles Kohrman, Special Projects Editor, The Trace Natalie Krebs, Senior Editor, Outdoor Life and Field & Stream Sarah Esther Maslin, Brazil Correspondent, The Economist Magazine Editors' Hall of Fame 2020 Honoree David Granger Award presented by Tom Junod