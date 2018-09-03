Hollywood Reporter Sets Toronto Film Festival Lineup: Star-Studded Video Lounge, Daily Issues and Events

The stars of more than 40 movies making their debuts in Toronto will visit THR's lounge at Brassaii, while THR will also produce three special editions during the festival.

THR is taking Toronto.

The Hollywood Reporter team will blanket the Toronto International Film Festival for a week beginning Thursday, hosting an exclusive talent lounge, producing daily print issues and toasting at star-studded events.

THR is returning to Brassaii Restaurant and Lounge on King Street for the seventh year from Friday-Sept. 11, where stars and directors of more than 40 films are set to drop by for exclusive video interviews with awards editor Rebecca Ford and senior staff writer Chris Gardner, as well as portrait photographs by Austin Hargrave. THR's photo and video director Jennifer Laski will oversee the lounge, sponsored by American Airlines and MAC cosmetics.

Expected to attend are many of this season's potential awards contenders, from directors including Alfonso Cuaron, Damien Chazelle, Steve McQueen, Michael Moore, Joel Edgerton and Karyn Kusama to such stars as Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Timothee Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Steve Carell, Viola Davis, Liam Neeson, Olivia Wilde, Annette Bening, Mahershala Ali and more.

"For many of these films, TIFF is one of the first stops on a six-month awards-season marathon," notes Ford. "At THR's lounge, the filmmakers and actors are often speaking for the first time about these exciting projects."

THR also will produce three daily print editions distributed at TIFF, covering all the deals and awards buzz. Deputy film editor Tatiana Siegel and Canada bureau chief Etan Vlessing are heading up news with international editor Kevin Cassidy. Plus, THR is sending a team of eight film critics to Toronto to review nearly every festival title, from opening night's Michael Moore documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 to Barry Jenkins' Moonlight follow-up, If Beale Street Could Talk, premiering Sunday.

On Sept. 11, senior awards analyst Scott Feinberg, amid vetting the early Oscar buzz on fest titles, will host a panel for the National Geographic documentary Science Fair. And Siegel will moderate Black Bear Pictures CEO Teddy Schwarzman's keynote on Friday at Winston Baker's Script to Screen Summit.

THR also is teaming with Bleecker Street, 30 West and Elevation for a Sept. 10 dinner to celebrate their TIFF films Colette and What They Had. The event, sponsored by Hudson’s Bay and co-hosted by THR editorial director Matthew Belloni, will fete the stars of both pics, which include Keira Knightley (Colette) and Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon (What They Had).