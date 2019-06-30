Hollywood Reporter Wins 11 SoCal Journalism Awards, Including Journalist of Year

THR is honored by more awards than any entertainment news outlet, including a top print honor for Gary Baum and best columnist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Hollywood Reporter won 11 awards at Sunday night's SoCal Journalism Awards — more than any other entertainment news outlet — including journalist of the year for Gary Baum and best columnist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Baum, who was named print journalist of the year (over 50,000 circulation), also won best personality profile, politics/business/arts personalities, for "Hollywood Royalty (No Actual Nobility Included)."

Meanwhile, THR's Tatiana Siegel also won two awards: best feature, culture/arts, over 1,000 words, for "The Ultimate Vulnerability" and best feature, under 1,000 words, for "A Year After #MeToo, Have Talent Agencies Actually Changed?"

Other THR wins included Lacey Rose for best feature, business/government, over 1,000 words, for "Kenya Barris: A Showrunner's Fight to Stay 'Loud, Bold and Unapologetic'"; Lesley Goldberg for best soft news feature, online, culture/entertainment, for "How 'Grey's Anatomy' Wants to Change the Portrayal of Trans Characters on TV"; Seth Abramovitch for best personality profile, TV/film personalities, for "Kathy Griffin: Can a Comic in Exile Come Back?"; and Eriq Gardner for best non-political commentary, online, for "Why Hollywood's 'Inclusion Rider' Mania Could Hurt the Equality Cause."

In addition, Brian Stauffer and Shanti Marlar won best illustration, any platform, for "I'm a Sex Assault Accuser and I'm Anonymous. Here's Why," while Marler, Peter Cury and Kelsey Stefanson won best design for THR's "Anxiety Issue."

Also, Evelyn McDonnell of THR's sister publication Billboard won the award for best entertainment news or feature for "The Role of Struggle in Aretha Franklin's Path to Greatness."

The awards were handed out at a gala dinner at the Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, where special honorees included The Hollywood Reporter's former film editor, Gregg Kilday, who was presented with the Guardian Citation in recognition of 50 years of distinguished journalism as a Hollywood correspondent.

In addition, CBS 2/KCAL sports anchor Jim Hill was presented with the Joseph M. Quinn Award for Lifetime Achievement by Magic Johnson, who also congratulated former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Abdul-Jabbar on his win; CNN senior international correspondent Nima Elbagir with the Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism; and the Surviving R. Kelly creative team with the Presidents Award for Impact on Media.

Henry Winkler was presented the Bill Rosendahl Public Service Award, with an introduction by his fellow Barry star Bill Hader. His former Happy Days co-stars Marion Ross and Anson Williams also were on hand to honor Winkler.